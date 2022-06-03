This Tummy-Control Bathing Suit Is the Ultimate Swimwear Find on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about that time of year. People are officially planning on-a-whim beach trips, weekends by the lake, tanning by the pool, etc. But what if you’re not ready? What if you don’t have a swimsuit you can throw on at a moment’s notice and feel good in? There’s no more time to waste!

That’s why we’re showing you a fast-shipping option on Amazon Prime with tons and tons (and tons) of glowing reviews, an incredible color selection and a confidence-boosting design. With this swimsuit in your arsenal, you’ll be the one planning the next swim outing!

Get the Cupshe One-Piece Tummy-Control V-Neck Bathing Suit for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This swimsuit even has a fair, affordable price. This one-piece is setting the gold standard when it comes to an all-around perfect shopping experience. It has a V-neckline that plunges just far enough, adjustable, skinny over-the-shoulder straps and removable padded cups for a customizable look. The bottoms are also a little cheeky, but not too cheeky! They’re just right.

The ruched fabric, of course, was what really stole the show for Us. The fabric gathers across the stomach to create a flattering, forgiving and cute tummy-control effect. The thing about tummy-control swimsuits is that some of them can look a little obvious, but we wouldn’t think twice looking at this one. We’d just be thinking about how much we want one too!

This one-piece bathing suit comes in 13 solid colors. This is a great thing, obviously. Our only problem is that it makes choosing a favorite that much harder! We may have to opt for two. Maybe the beach-perfect teal and the lavender-like purple, or the classic black and the sunshine yellow. They’re all just so pretty!

Shoppers of all different sizes are celebrating this swimsuit coming into their lives and making them feel great whenever they put it on. And just imagine how cute it would be with a sun hat, kimono-style cardigan and strappy sandals! That’s it, we’re booking a beach trip!

