7 Bathing Suits So Cute, You’ll Never Guess They’re Under $25 at Walmart

When we shop for new swimwear at the start of the summer, we don’t love spending a ton of money on cute styles. That said, with plans of heading on vacation or hitting the beach and pool, we know that our bathing suits are going to get a ton of action. We may splurge on one or two styles that we’ll reserve for Instagram pics, but the swimwear we’re going to rock most often are styles we don’t mind getting wet!

Bathing suits that are more affordable don’t have to look cheap, and Walmart has tons of options that prove this fact! We wanted to find the best of the best one-pieces, monokinis and sets that won’t cost you more that $25 — but certainly look more expensive than their price tags. Keep reading to discover the swim we currently have at the op of our summer wish list!

This Halter One-Piece

We love how this swimsuit breaks up the top and the bottom portions to create a super slimming effect. The teal blue color is complementary for so many different skin tones, and the plunging neckline shows just enough skin without going overboard.

Get the Cupshe Women’s Halter One Piece for just $24 at Walmart!

This Simple Triangle Bikini

Simple swimsuits like this one are always going to look great! We’re super into the hot pink color that’s available if you want to make a splash. If you’re working on your tan at the start of summer, this is a great piece to wear while sunbathing!

Get the No Boundaries Junior’s Tricot Solid Bikini Swimsuit for just $10 at Walmart!

This Plunge One-Piece Suit

If you’re looking for a classic swim look that’s chic and sophisticated, we can’t think of anything better than this one-piece! The ruffle detail along the plunging neckline is supremely flattering, and the ruching around the tummy area helps to slim out your frame.

Get the Charmo Women’s Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit for just $20 at Walmart!

This Fun Tie-Dye Bikini

Good vibes all around! Whenever we pick up anything in a tie-dye print, we automatically love it — and this bathing suit is no exception. We adore this style and the blue color palette that’s fitting for the summertime.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Vertical Tie Dye Swimsuit for just $16 at Walmart!

This Bright Floral Bikini

Why wear just one color when you can wear them all? We’re digging how all of these bright hues come together, and the halter style of the top is stylish and supportive. You can buy the top alone or get the matching bottoms to complete the look!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Floral Bikini Top for just $16 at Walmart!

This Bold Leopard-Print Suit

Leopard print is timeless, and we adore this fun red twist on the pattern! It’s a bit more unique than your typical brown leopard, and the overall design of this swimsuit is perfection. It’s basic, but the back features a funky cutout detail that makes a statement!

Get the Cupshe Women’s Red Leopard Print V Neck One Piece for just $25 at Walmart!

This Cutout One-Piece Suit

This bathing suit gives you the look of a two-piece thanks to the expertly placed cutout on the front and in the back! If you’re not totally comfortable wearing a bikini, this is the perfect swim look for you.

Get the Charmo Women’s Ruffle One Piece Cutout Swimsuit for just $20 at Walmart!

