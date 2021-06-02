17 Stylish Halter Dresses That Are Seriously Comfortable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love the look of a halter neckline — especially on dresses! This style shows off your arms beautifully, and there are a variety of halter-style silhouettes on the market. While some halter garments are fully backless, others are more revealing — but you can always find more modest options.

The one issue? Some halter neck dresses pull on your neck, creating discomfort. That’s why we set out to find a variety of frocks that are easy to wear and won’t pose any problems when you’re ready to hit the town. Read on for 17 fabulous pieces to add to your closet ASAP!

17 Seriously Comfortable and Stylish Halter Dresses

1. This maxi dress from Floerns has a chic high-neck halter style that’s ideal for summer days and nights out!

2. We adore the crochet detail at the top of the halter neckline on this Sweetnight mini swing dress!

3. This BIUBIU maxi dress has the most stunning, beachy halter design that serves up a backless moment!

4. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the flattering style and timeless silhouette of this OUGES sundress!

5. The halter neckline of this Fronage beach dress ties at the neck and shows off your back!

6. This Fantaist shift dress’s halter neckline has a keyhole cutout in the back, and we love the dainty touch of lace trim along the bottom hem!

7. We’re obsessed with the strappy open back on this maxi dress from ZESICA, and the high leg slit is incredible!

8. This halter bodycon dress from SheIn has a racerback cut in the back, and you can easily style it up or down!

9. The tie-dye style of this casual swing dress from MITILLY is such a unique take on the trendy print!

10. We love how stunning the bow tie looks draped down your back in this ECOWISH halter maxi dress!

11. This Floerns mini halter dress also has a glam tie bow in the back, but it’s slightly more modest.

12. Accentuate your waist with the tie belt detail on this adorable halter dress from BTFBM!

13. Shoppers are loving the flattering fit-and-flare silhouette of this Romwe skater dress, and the scalloped edges on the halter neckline give it a unique vibe!

14. This Theenkoln mini halter dress has elastic smocking at the waist that creates a striking shape!

15. If you want to turn heads, this deep-V plunging neckline halter maxi dress from Velius is the one to buy!

16. This SheIn bodycon mini dress is another show-stopping number — it has a sultry cutout in the front and a backless design that’s swoon-worthy!

17. We adore the super elegant design of this halter maxi dress from STYLEWORD, and you won’t believe how comfortable it is!

