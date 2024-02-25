Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re starting to pivot from winter, there are some home accouterments that always find their way into the warmer months — prime example, blankets. Whether sitting in your chilly home or traveling, keeping one on hand can keep you cool, calm and relaxed. Do you need a heated variation to amplify your warmth this year? We found a snuggly and warm electric heated blanket that’ll keep you nice and toasty — and it’s only $40 right now, but if you apply the coupon on the product page, you can get it for just $30!

This CURECURE Electric Heated Blanket will become your new evergreen bestie. Due to its flannel fabrication that allows heat from its temperature-adjusting system to permeate throughout the blanket seamlessly, you will never want to stop using it. The blanket has four heating levels and turns itself off after ten hours. Also, it’s reversible and fares well in the washing machine!

Get the CURECURE Electric Heated Blanket for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This heated blanket is perfect for winter and any other time you really need a way to stay warm — seriously! It works well as an addition on top of your bed set or can keep you nice and cozy while vegging out on the couch. Also, it comes in two sizes and four neutral colors.

While reviewing and gushing over this blanket, one Amazon reviewer said, “Lightweight and super soft. I love the look and feel of this blanket. The control is easy to use, and it shuts off after ten hours. So, it offers great peace of mind regarding the safety of use. Excellent quality for an affordable blanket. 5-star”

Another satisfied Amazon reviewer added, “It is extremely soft, has plenty of settings… My dog thinks he needs to be a big pampered princess. He gets cold ALL the time (so do I). He loves to crawl under the blankets and get cozy and warm when I’ve got this on. 10 out of 10 definitely recommend.”

Additionally, heated blankets are a nifty tool to keep around your house because they provide the sensation of a heating pad for your entire body and help you rest optimally. So, grab this one for an option that works whenever!

Please note, prices are accurate as of February 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

