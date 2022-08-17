This Lace Push-Up Bra Is a Must for Fuller Figures

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have a fuller figure with a larger bust, bra shopping can be brutal. It’s hard for everyone, but there’s no denying that it’s even harder when most brands don’t even carry your size. Sometimes you might try to float by with something that kind of fits, but it leads to digging, spillage and pain — it also affects how well your outfit fits!

The other problem is that bras that do properly fit can be very plain and/or straight-up ugly. And they’re nothing special when it comes to accentuating your assets. What if you want a little bit of a push-up effect too? Some may say you can’t have it, but Curvy Couture says otherwise!

Get the Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push-Up Bra on sale at Amazon!

This balconette bra is made for fuller figures, starting sizes at 32DDD and offering up to size 46H. Now we’re talking! It’s actually so pretty too with its lace overlay and scallop trim on the cups. We absolutely adore that the lace is on the front of the adjustable straps too! There are also a few tiny bow accents, plus a tiny, dangly rhinestone jewel in front for yet another amazing accent!

This bra isn’t solely about looks though. Its soft padding gives a natural lift for that push-up effect you’ve been missing, and the underwire is supportive without being painful. You also have power mesh wings offering back-smoothing and breathability, leading to three hook-and-eye closures in back!

Get the Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push-Up Bra on sale at Amazon!

Shoppers are reporting no spillage with this bra, plus great coverage and a nice lift. They’re surprised by how comfortable it is too, especially as they’re used to ill-fitting bras that are simply not made for their busts. And how nice is it that this bra doesn’t only come in black or nude? You’ll find shades like Blue Sapphire, Purple Velvet and Rouge Royal waiting for you. There are nine colors in all, so definitely make sure to check them out to see which one calls out to you!

We wanted a bra for bigger busts that was so cute and so effective that even those with smaller busts could be left envious of the style, and Curvy Couture delivered exactly what we were looking for with this lace beauty. Buying…now!

Get the Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push-Up Bra on sale at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from Curvy Couture here and explore more bras on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!