The Best UGG, Coat and Accessory Cyber Monday Deals to Pick Up for Winter

Our Black Friday shopping is not over yet! Cyber Monday always brings the heat, and there are brand new deals popping up by the minute. With that in mind, we want to take advantage of scoring clothing and accessories we can wear in the coming months.
We’re prepping for winter, which means warm coats, cozy shoes and other add-ons that will keep Us protected from the cold are at the top of the list. We specifically wanted to look for UGG deals as they’re such a staple, puffer coats that are water-resistant and hats and scarves to top it all off. Discover the best deals below!
UGG Boot Deals
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
Our Absolute Favorite: Classic UGG boots are excellent, but you can’t always wear them when the weather conditions are particularly wet — which is why this waterproof version is our top pick! They have the same warm and fuzzy shearling lining on the interior, but you can rock them if it’s snowing, raining or sleeting out with the guarantee that your feet will stay dry.
More UGG boot deals we’re shopping:
- UGG Hapsburg Waterproof Duck Boot — originally $160, now $110 at Nordstrom!
- UGG Josefene Short Boot — originally $150, now $60 at Nordstrom!
- UGG Women’s Classic Zip Short Boots — originally $180, now $126 at Macy’s!
- UGG Women’s Reggie Fashion Boot — originally $160, now $90 at Amazon!
Puffer Coats and Jackets
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s incredible how the little details make all the difference — making this puffer coat appear upscale and chic! We adore the small touches of faux leather on the collar, plus the zippers and interior lining which peek through the top of the neckline. The green color is our favorite pick, but you can also cop this coat in black if that better suits your style!
More coat and jacket deals we’re shopping:
- Topshop Convertible Puffer Jacket — originally $121, now $85 at Nordstrom!
- Via Spiga Faux Fur Trim Water Repellent Hooded Puffer Jacket — originally $250, now $150 at Nordstrom!
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Down & Feather Fill Puffer Coat — originally $320, now $200 at Nordstrom!
- Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket — originally $180, now $100 at Nordstrom!
- GUESS Women’s Faux-Leather Puffer Coat — originally $220, now $100 at Macy’s!
Winter Hats and Scarves
Pendelton Women’s Cool-Weather Knit Set
A matching hat and glove set is the finishing touch we need for any outerwear look! This combo in particular is seriously adorable, because both components aren’t exactly matching — but rather complementary to each other. This set is available in three different shades, and when you don’t want to team them together, they’re easy to match with other cold-weather accessories!
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Marmot Women’s Snoasis Hat — originally $30, now $21 at Macy’s!
- Heat Holders Women’s Neck Warmer — originally $25, now $15 at Macy’s!
- Nordstrom Cashmere & Silk Wrap — originally $99, now $40 at Nordstrom!
- rag & bone Addison Reversible Faux Fur Bucket Hat — originally $165, now $116 at Nordstrom!
- Allsaints Teddy Cuffed Beanie — originally $59, now $41 at Nordstrom!
More hat and scarf deals we’re shopping:
