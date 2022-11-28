The Best UGG, Coat and Accessory Cyber Monday Deals to Pick Up for Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our Black Friday shopping is not over yet! Cyber Monday always brings the heat, and there are brand new deals popping up by the minute. With that in mind, we want to take advantage of scoring clothing and accessories we can wear in the coming months.

We’re prepping for winter, which means warm coats, cozy shoes and other add-ons that will keep Us protected from the cold are at the top of the list. We specifically wanted to look for UGG deals as they’re such a staple, puffer coats that are water-resistant and hats and scarves to top it all off. Discover the best deals below!

UGG Boot Deals

UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot

Our Absolute Favorite: Classic UGG boots are excellent, but you can’t always wear them when the weather conditions are particularly wet — which is why this waterproof version is our top pick! They have the same warm and fuzzy shearling lining on the interior, but you can rock them if it’s snowing, raining or sleeting out with the guarantee that your feet will stay dry.

Was $160 On Sale: $120 You Save 25% See it!

More UGG boot deals we’re shopping:

Puffer Coats and Jackets

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s incredible how the little details make all the difference — making this puffer coat appear upscale and chic! We adore the small touches of faux leather on the collar, plus the zippers and interior lining which peek through the top of the neckline. The green color is our favorite pick, but you can also cop this coat in black if that better suits your style!

Was $335 On Sale: $150 You Save 55% See it!

More coat and jacket deals we’re shopping:

Winter Hats and Scarves

Pendelton Women’s Cool-Weather Knit Set

A matching hat and glove set is the finishing touch we need for any outerwear look! This combo in particular is seriously adorable, because both components aren’t exactly matching — but rather complementary to each other. This set is available in three different shades, and when you don’t want to team them together, they’re easy to match with other cold-weather accessories!

Was $75 On Sale: $45 You Save 40% See it!

Our Absolute Favorite:

More hat and scarf deals we’re shopping:

