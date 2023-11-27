Best Cyber Monday Shapewear and Bra Deals at Amazon and Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shapewear is always in high demand. Whether it’s a slimming bodysuit or seamless undies that kick panty lines to the curb, you can never go wrong with adding a piece of shapewear to your lineup. The fashion essentials elevate the most casual outfits to look more polished.
If you’re on the hunt for new shapewear, head over to Amazon and Nordstrom. The clock is ticking, but you can snag top-notch shapewear for discounted prices thanks to Cyber Monday deals. Read on for the shaping and smoothing scoop!
Bras
- Warner’s Lightly Lined Comfort Bra — was $42, now $17!
- Momcozy Bralette with Removable Pad — was $25, now $20!
- Wacoal How Perfect Wire Free T-Shirt Bra — was $68, now $31!
- Chantelle Lingerie C Jolie Comfort Convertible T-Shirt — was $78, now $38!
- Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra — was $70, now $35!
- Warner’s Wireless Lift T-Shirt Bra — was $46, now $16!
Shapewear Bodysuits
- FeelinGirl Shapewear Bodysuit — was $37, now $25!
- Naked Wardrobe Bustier Shaping Bodysuit — was $52, now $39!
- Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid Thigh Bodysuit — was $148, now $118!
- REYEOGO Shapewear Bodysuit— was $39, now $20!
- Maidenform Women’s Wear-Your-Own-Bra Body Shaper — was $68, now $21!
- SHAPERX Shapewear for Women Tummy Control Bodysuit — was $37, now $31!
Shapewear Underwear
- Nebility Womens’ Tummy Control High Waist Trainer — was $30, now $15!
- Werena Tummy Control Thong Shapewear — was $26, now $16!
- Miraclesuit Surround Support High Waist Shaping Briefs — was $46, now $28!
- Miraclesuit High Waist Shaping Thong— was $42, now $25!
- Spanx Suit Your Fancy High Waist Thong — was $64, now $51!
- TC Back Magic High Waist Shaping Thigh Slimmer — was $76, now $57!
