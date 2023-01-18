This Reversible Sherpa Jacket Is Made for Hot-and-Cold Winter Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter is known as the season of perpetual cold, but it’s just as unpredictable as any other time of year. Most days will certainly be chilly, but others can fluctuate between weirdly warm, brisk or even humid. Sometimes, the temps can rise and drop in the span of an afternoon!

The unpredictable hot-and-cold days in the wintertime are a huge hassle, mainly because we have no idea how to dress for them. Basically, there are options: Wear a jacket that’s too thick and wind up sweating bullets, or wear one that’s too thin and be frigid! Rocking layers you can easily slip on and off is one way to solve the problem, but another solution is to find an adaptable jacket — and this sherpa version from Daily Ritual is the one!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Quilted Reversible Sherpa Jacket for prices starting at $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

On one side of this coat, you’ll find a plush, fuzzy sherpa fabric, and on the other, there’s a water-resistant quilted nylon material. Each of the two are perfectly suited for different types of winter weather — and we’re about to explain how.

When you need the extra warmth, turn the jacket to leave the sherpa side on the interior. It feels extra cozy and soft, and if it’s especially cold, you’ll have enough room to wear a thicker sweater underneath. But when it’s warmer out, leave the sherpa on the outside for a warm-yet-breathable vibe! The weight of the jacket will still protect you from dropping temperatures, but you won’t find yourself potentially overheating with the sherpa material close to your body.

Considering the price point here, we’re thoroughly impressed with this piece, and it’s worth noting that every detail on this reversible jacket is incredibly well-executed. There are pockets on both sides, and you truly wouldn’t be able to tell this coat is reversible no matter which way you wear it. It’s the perfect two-in-one and an absolute essential for the winter!

