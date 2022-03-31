Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring may have arrived, but our dry skin still hasn’t disappeared yet. It looks like this may be a year-round problem. Try as we might, no amount of water or warmth has been able to replenish our moisture. We’ve applied almost every skincare treatment under the sun, but it’s clearly time for a change.

If there’s one person we trust for a beauty recommendation, it’s celebrity makeup artist and hair stylist Beck Wainner. With star clients from Jessie James Decker to Shawn Johnson, the Nashville-based glam expert knows all the tricks of the trade. Beck exclusively revealed to Us Weekly the beauty product she used on music artist Danielle Bradbery (you may remember her as the youngest winner of The Voice in 2013).

“For Danielle Bradbery’s album cover we wanted a look that was fresh and beautiful,” Beck told Us. “We all know a beautiful make up application starts with great skin, so for her skin I prepped with the Weleda Light Nourishing Cream. The ingredients in this affordable product lock in moisture making it the perfect primer for make up!”

Keep reading to learn all about this lightweight cream, available now at Amazon!

The Weleda Skin Food Light Nourishing Body Cream is a new-and-improved take on the classic Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream, providing fast absorption in a lighter formula. Blended with chamomile, calendula and pansy, these herbal extracts and essential oils are soothing and hydrating. Silky smooth and supple, this beauty multi-tasker has multiple benefits: it can highlight facial contours, tame unruly brows and moisturize skin. Just like Beck, you can use this cream as a makeup primer for long-lasting staying power. This particular formula is ideal for warmer weather and oily skin types.

With overwhelmingly positive reviews, we thought we’d show you what shoppers are saying about this popular product.

“This cream is amazing, from the texture and smell to the results. I will always buy this from now on. A little goes a long way.”

“It really lives up to the hype. My skin feels so nourished when I put it on and thanks me for it.”

“Excellent moisturizer for me for the summer months. No clogged pores or breakouts with this, and you can feel the deep hydration it gives your skin. I also use on my hands and neck.”

“To die for! Addicted to this cream.”

“Miracle worker…This is a perfect moisturizer for use alone or under make-up. I would recommend it for anyone tired of being let down by pricey moisturizers that irritate or underperform.”

“I get told anytime I’m out how beautiful my skin is! The products are the best, the go on beautifully and smell good!! There is no need for any other cream on your face!”

See what all the hype is about with this celeb and customer-approved nourishing cream by Weleda.

Get the Weleda Skin Food Light Nourishing Body Cream for just $16 (originally $19) at Amazon!

