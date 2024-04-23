Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer’s just around the corner and everyone’s talking about bare feet, flip-flops and sandals. Yay! It all sounds great in theory…that is, until we remember our struggle with cracked heels. A pedicure doesn’t work and even intensive exfoliating doesn’t seem to do the trick. It’s a frustrating yet very real issue for many of Us!

We still have a couple of months to get this whole dry foot situation figured out, but what if we told you you only need two weeks? More than 30,000 reviewers are obsessed with this foot-peeling mask one calls “a foot facelift in a bag”; it removes dead skin and repairs dry feet once and for all. In a painless process, the mask removes all callouses and dry skin to reveal baby-soft feet. What a dream come true!

Related: My Newest Shirtdress Outfit Obsession Is Almost Here — It's Only $30 I can’t be the only one who obsesses over tracking information after ordering a trendy new outfit on Amazon. I’d be embarrassed to say that I sometimes wait for the delivery person, but I’ll come clean…I sometimes wait for the delivery person. We’ve become friends at this point — he knows when I’m standing outside, […]

Peach kernel oil works to increase the speed at which cells regenerate while lactic acid exfoliates, improving the texture of your skin. Aloe vera keeps your feet hydrated in the process for an overall rejuvenating experience — it’s quite literally a spa retreat for your feet! Plus, the mask doesn’t contain any parabens, silicone, sulfates or lanolins, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your skin.

Beware though — if you’ve never used a foot-peeling mask, you may feel a bit like a reptile. Peeling is good for your foot skin, but it can be alarming to see crunchy, rough skin flaking off. As crazy as it may sound, however, that’s how you know it’s working! The peeling process takes five to seven days. By day 14, silky smooth feet are nearly guaranteed!

Each pack comes with a pair of socks that fit any foot size and an ebook guide. In a nutshell, simply soak your feet in warm water for 15 minutes and put on the booties for 90 minutes. After that, soak your feet in warm water for 15 minutes daily and watch the magic happen! Your feet will be unrecognizable.

“I have used pumice stones, foot files and even knives to remove my calluses….this has been the best thing I’ve tried. Money well spent,” one reviewer writes.

“The first time I used this product, it took about 5 days before my feet began to peel,” another explains. “And when they did, the skin peeled off in large sheets. It was very satisfying. The revealed skin was very soft. I will purchase this product again. It has become a staple in my maintenance for soft skin. 10 out of 10.”

So say goodbye to embarrassingly dry feet and hello to full-body confidence! You can grab this mask in peach, aloe vera, jasmine, lavender or strawberry…we’re grabbing one of each.

Get the Plantifique Foot Peeling Mask for $8 (originally $10) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other foot peeling masks and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!