Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

10 Deals to Shop During the Macy’s VIP Sale

By
Macy's sale
Macy's

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is finally underway, and it’s the perfect time to go shopping! Whether you need new skirts or shorts, Macy’s can help you get a handle on all of your spring attire. In fact, Macy’s is having its VIP sale that offers an extra 30% off popular styles from designer brands like Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and more.

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering

From silky dresses to structured trousers, Macy’s VIP sale has something for everyone! We rounded up ten spring fashion finds to shop now during the Macy’s VIP sale that you’ll practically want to live in — read on to see our picks!

I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Cotton Tie-Neck Eyelet Blouse

INC International Concepts Women's Cotton Tie-Neck Eyelet Blouse
Macy’s

This tie-neck eyelet blouse feels nostalgic but modern — was $80, now just $56!

See it!

Donna Karan Women’s Asymmetric-Neck Long-Sleeve Top

Donna Karan Women's Asymmetric-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Macy’s

This asymmetric-neck long-sleeve top is the perfect edgy spring top — was $79, now just $55!

See it!

Style & C0. Women’s Printed Tiered Maxi Dress

Style & Co Women's Printed Tiered Maxi Dress
Macy’s

Spring is here, and now you can bloom into the season in style with this floral-printed maxi dress — was $90, now just $63!

See it!

Vince Camuto Women’s Twist Front V-Neck Midi Dress

Vince Camuto Women's Twist Front V-Neck Midi Dress
Macy’s
This twist-front V-neck midi dress is so chic and it’ll complement your favorite heels — was $79, now just $41!

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Cotton Roll-Tab Button-Up Shirt

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Cotton Roll-Tab Button-Up Shirt
Macy’s
Throw on this button-up shirt with jeans and sneakers for a casual yet sporty look — was $65, now just $34!

Related: 23 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles

Bar III Women’s High-Rise Flare Compression Pants

Bar III Women's High-Rise Flare Compression Pants macy's
Macy’s

These flair compression pants pair well with flouncy blouses and flowy T-shirts — was $79, now just $33!

See it!

CeCe Women’s Flowy Wide Leg Side Zip Pant

CeCe Women's Flowy Wide Leg Side Zip Pant macy's
Macy’s

For those who like versatile pant options, this wide-leg side zip pant works during office hours and long after — was $79, now just $33!

See it!

Women’s Molded-Cup One-Piece Swimsuit

Bleu by Rod Beattie Women's Molded-Cup One-Piece Swimsuit macy's
Macy’s

If you need a new swimsuit for spring and summer this year, you should get this chic one-piece swimsuit — was $98, now just $69!

See it!

DKNY Women’s Cropped Long-Sleeve Tweed Blazer

DKNY Women's Cropped Long-Sleeve Tweed Blazer macy's
Macy’s

This cropped long-sleeve tweed blazer effortlessly exudes rich mom energy — was $139, now just $97!

See it!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women

Solawave wand

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!