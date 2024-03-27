10 Deals to Shop During the Macy’s VIP Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring is finally underway, and it’s the perfect time to go shopping! Whether you need new skirts or shorts, Macy’s can help you get a handle on all of your spring attire. In fact, Macy’s is having its VIP sale that offers an extra 30% off popular styles from designer brands like Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and more.
From silky dresses to structured trousers, Macy’s VIP sale has something for everyone! We rounded up ten spring fashion finds to shop now during the Macy’s VIP sale that you’ll practically want to live in — read on to see our picks!
I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Cotton Tie-Neck Eyelet Blouse
This tie-neck eyelet blouse feels nostalgic but modern — was $80, now just $56!
Donna Karan Women’s Asymmetric-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
This asymmetric-neck long-sleeve top is the perfect edgy spring top — was $79, now just $55!
Style & C0. Women’s Printed Tiered Maxi Dress
Spring is here, and now you can bloom into the season in style with this floral-printed maxi dress — was $90, now just $63!
Vince Camuto Women’s Twist Front V-Neck Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Cotton Roll-Tab Button-Up Shirt
Tahari ASL Women’s Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Career Pants
Bar III Women’s High-Rise Flare Compression Pants
These flair compression pants pair well with flouncy blouses and flowy T-shirts — was $79, now just $33!
CeCe Women’s Flowy Wide Leg Side Zip Pant
For those who like versatile pant options, this wide-leg side zip pant works during office hours and long after — was $79, now just $33!
Women’s Molded-Cup One-Piece Swimsuit
If you need a new swimsuit for spring and summer this year, you should get this chic one-piece swimsuit — was $98, now just $69!
DKNY Women’s Cropped Long-Sleeve Tweed Blazer
This cropped long-sleeve tweed blazer effortlessly exudes rich mom energy — was $139, now just $97!