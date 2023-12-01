Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s December! The weather is getting colder, but the magic of the month is just sparking up. We’re obviously shopping for holiday-focused clothing, but our wardrobe needs to show the rest of the month some love too.
Below, we’ll link you to our favorite clothes for different December occasions — holiday parties, frigid days, New Year’s Eve and more. Let’s shop!
Holiday Party Fashion
1. Our Absolute Favorite! Can’t choose between sparkles and velvet? You don’t have to! This Sexyasasii long-sleeve mini dress has both!
2. Jump on It! If you’d prefer a jumpsuit over a dress, look no further than this metallic wide-leg jumpsuit from Express. On sale!
3. It’s Lit! Looking for something with a Hanukkah vibe? Check out this starry blue Allegra K dress — also available in other colors!
4. Wrapped Up Like a Gift! You might as well sit yourself under the tree, because you’ll look like the best (and chicest) gift ever in this Lulus satin dress!
Cozy Christmas Morning Fashion
5. Our Absolute Favorite! Once the glam is gone, it’s time to cozy up. Our current pick? This bestselling Thermajane thermal set!
6. Softer Than Soft! The only thing comfier than your bed? This fleece cropped hoodie from Lolë. Sizes are starting to sell out!
7. For the Fam! You and your entire family (even the dog!) can match up in these cheeky Iffei pajama sets!
8. Don’t Forget the Feet! What better time to slip on these beloved UGG Coquette slippers from Zappos? They make for great gifts too!
Cold-Weather Casual Fashion
9. Our Absolute Favorite! Not every day calls for holiday fashion. If you’re simply heading to work, for example, you’ll adore this soft Chyrii polo sweater instead of a lightweight button-up!
10. Brrr! Obviously, December weather often calls for a heavy-duty coat. We can’t think of a better choice than this Wunder Puff Jacket from lululemon — on sale!
11. Falling for Fleece! Need something ultra-warm for walking the dog, running errands or simply hanging out? These fleece-lined Baleaf joggers will do the trick!
12. Zip It! Shoppers can’t get enough of this Trendy Queen half-zip sweatshirt, and it’s very easy to see why. Check out all of the colors!
13. Fuzzy and Fabulous! The faux fur trend continues to make its mark, and this short Express coat is an excellent way to crush it!
New Year’s Eve Fashion
14. Our Absolute Favorite! It’s time to go all out! Ring in 2024 in sparkly style in this The Drop sequin wrap dress!
15. The Gold Standard! You’ll shine like no other in this R.Vivimos crushed velvet dress. Prepare to turn heads!
16. Two, Please! Take a cue from Beyoncé and go silver this year. This two-piece Lulus set is irresistible!
17. Last but Not Least! Compliments will come raining down when you pull up to the party in this Extro&vert sequin romper!
