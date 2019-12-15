This Denim Jumpsuit Is the Piece That You Didn’t Know You Needed





Here at Shop With Us we are major fans of jumpsuits. They’re quite possibly the easiest thing that one can wear. They’re amazing because they don’t require a lot of thought — and sometimes, that’s the goal when planning an outfit for the day. We can always count on jumpsuits to make us look and feel spectacular.

Most of our jumpsuits are soft and flowy, but there are some unique options out there that are more structured — but look just as fantastic! Our recent favorite is this one from WASH LAB. We’ve completely fallen in love — it’s the piece that we truly didn’t know we needed in our lives!

Get the WASH LAB Snake Print Cotton Denim Flight Suit for $148, available from Nordstrom!

What’s not to love about this jumpsuit? It’s made from incredibly soft denim that’s stretchy, and anyone can definitely rock this piece comfortably all day long. It’s a full length jumpsuit that’s outfitted with long sleeves. We’re also super fond of the snakeskin print — and we love the faded black color!

This jumpsuit was designed in a pull-on style that has snap closures that run down the front. The pant legs are meant to fit loose down the thigh — but the overall fit does hug all of your curves in all the right places. It has two front chest pockets and two side pockets by the pant legs. There are also two back pockets and some snap-button sides on the waist that gives the look some shape.

Get the WASH LAB Snake Print Cotton Denim Flight Suit for $148, available from Nordstrom!

We can’t wait to style this jumpsuit in so many ways. You can make this work for a casual setting by pairing it with some white sneakers — or dress it up with some heeled mules or pumps. You can keep the front closed and buttoned up — or open with a cute tank or bralette peeking out from underneath!

This WASH LAB denim jumpsuit is definitely a unique piece. We can guarantee that you’ll not only fall in love with it, but also turn heads while wearing this garment. It’s incredibly different from anything that we’ve seen on clothing racks as of late — and we think that it’s definitely going to become a new wardrobe staple!

See it: Get the WASH LAB Snake Print Cotton Denim Flight Suit for $148, available from Nordstrom!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more pieces from WASH LAB and shop all of the denim available from Nordstrom here!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Beauty Junkie Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!