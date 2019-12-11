



When it comes to holiday gifting, one can never go wrong with a soft and cozy item. The wintertime is the prime season for curling up in our comfiest loungewear and watching a movie with a hot beverage.

Who wouldn’t want to receive an extra-plush PJ set, fuzzy throw blanket or another equally perfect piece this holiday season? It’s a no-brainer gift — especially if you’re stumped and don’t know what to get for someone on your shopping list. We’ve rounded up our favorite soft items from some of our most beloved retailers to lend you a helping hand. Happy holidays — and happy shopping!

These Fuzzy Socks

Regular socks are fine to wear if you want to keep warm, but why not level up your cozy footwear game with this pair of fleece-lined socks? They come equipped with grips so that you don’t slip and fall while wearing them around the house.

Get the SDBING Women’s Fleece-lined Slipper Socks for prices starting at just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2019 but are subject to change.

These Luxury Sheets

Wake up feeling divine every single morning with these amazing sheets from Brooklinen. They’re buttery soft and just so happen to be the bedding giant’s bestselling item!

Get the Luxe Sateen Sheets Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle for $219 from Brooklinen!

These Everyday Lounge Sneakers

These sneakers are comfy enough to wear all day long — you might not even feel like you’re wearing shoes at all! They’re great for chilling around the house or to rock while running errands.

Get the Women’s Everyday Slip-Ons for $135, available from Vessi!

This Cozy Duster Cardigan

This luxurious robe is ideal for wearing when a self-care day is on the calendar. We guarantee that you’ll enjoy all of your favorite face masks a little bit more with the help of this cozy robe!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe for $99, available exclusively at Nordstrom!

This Ultra-Soft Rug

This rug is an amazing accent piece for anyone’s bedroom. We think it would look great right by your bedside — so that when you get out of bed in the morning, your feet will be greeted with magical coziness!

Get the Icelandic Sheepskin Rug for $189 from Parachute!

This Classic Turtleneck

Is there anything that feels more relaxing than a great turtleneck? We have a special affinity for this one from Everlane — which we know we’ll totally be living in all season long!

Get The Pima Micro Rib Turtleneck for $35 from Everlane!

These Cloud-Like Flats

You’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds in this pair of classic ballet flats. The padded sole is made for all-day comfort.

Get the Women’s Tree Breezers for $95 from Allbirds!

These Beautiful Slippers

Slippers are the premier cozy-day footwear — and this pair from UGG are one of our absolute favorites!

Get the UGG Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper for $85 from Zappos!

This Cashmere Wrap

Get into the luxury with this ultra-soft cashmere wrap. It’s perfect to wear while curled up on your couch — or as a comforting plane accessory!

Get the Portolano Ribbed Cashmere Wrap (originally $530) on sale for just $210 from Saks Off 5th!

