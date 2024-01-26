Your account
This Moisturizing Foundation Cream Will Help You Conceal Blemishes

By
Dermablend Cover Creme
Dermablend

As life goes on, things just change — and that includes your skin. Whether you have a battle with birthmarks or a more intense complexion condition, finding the best makeup products which help you feel your best is a must. For example, foundation cover creams can be an easy gateway into hiding imperfections without adding multiple steps to your beauty routine. Dermablend, a brand created to help customers heal their skin through makeup, sells a foundation-like product which can handle anything. This nifty, full-coverage foundation cream will help you conceal your blemishes and elevate your makeup looks in the process!

For those who require a little more coverage within their beauty regimen, consider picking up the Dermablend Cover Creme. This moisturizing coverage cream foundation lasts for up to 16 hours of smudge and transfer-resistant wearing. It works with the skin to help repair and strengthen the skin barrier and also helps even out the skin complexion. Plus, it comes formulated without Parabens, Phthalates, Triclosan and Sodium lauryl sulfate.

Get the Dermablend Cover Creme for $42 at Dermablend! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This cream relies on broad-spectrum SPF 30+ for protection from UVA + UVB rays and helps defend against free radicals. Also, this cover cream is a solid option for all skin types and even works on those dealing with birthmarks, burns, scars, hyperpigmentation, lupus, vitiligo and more. It comes in 21 shades, and you can subscribe and have it delivered to your house on a monthly basis.

To use the cover cream, warm it up by rubbing the product between two fingers in a circular motion and then apply it to the desired area. To blend out the look, you can add more of the product to the area and follow up with a setting spray. Finally, buff it all away after two minutes.

If you’re still on the fence about trying this cream, don’t be! A physician designed all products in the Dermablend lineup and they’re dermatologist tested. There’s no need to be hesitant when the credentials exist!

One more happy Dermablend reviewer said, “Hands down best coverage. I’ve been using this product for seven years. I love it.” Another satisfied shopper added, “I have been using Dermablend for many years. It’s the only cover cream that works for my very red-sensitive face.”

As a loyal customer, one reviewer gushed, “I’ve been using Dermablend cover cream and other products for over ten years and been so happy with them, I try other products occasionally, never the same. That’s why Dermablend is my #1 makeup product. Thank you, Dermablend.”

Finding the perfect makeup tool to help disguise blemishes while leaving behind a seamless finish can be tricky, but Dermablend’s Cover Creme is here to make magic happen!

See it: Get the Dermablend Cover Creme for $42 at Dermablend! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

