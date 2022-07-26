Sensitive Skin? This Retinol Alternative Was Created Just for You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that retinol is an extremely popular ingredient when it comes to anti-aging, anti-acne and just about every other skin concern. Some retinoids are only available with a prescription, but you can find many available over the counter too, especially in the retinol form.

Clearing up your complexion, however, is just not that simple. Retinol is great, but it’s not great for everyone. If you have super sensitive skin, it might not gel well with you. We’ll get into more details below and tell you more about the perfect retinol alternative we can’t stop recommending!

Dr. Lowella Esperanza clearly explains both the benefits and the possible side effects of retinol for the Florida Medical Clinic. For benefits, she notes how “its unique properties are helpful in treating a variety of common skin conditions.”

Some possible benefits of retinol include:

Targeting fine lines and wrinkles

Treating acne

Evening out hyperpigmentation

Managing psoriasis

Treating keratosis pilaris

For side effects, she notes how high concentrations of vitamin A (retinol) can increase your risks.

Some possible side effects of retinol include:

Peeling, itching and/or irritation

Dryness

Sun sensitivity

She also notes that if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, it’s best to steer clear of retinol — even if it’s typically part of your routine!

So, if you have super sensitive skin, what do you use? Bakuchiol is known as a very popular retinol alternative, and Dermelect’s Flawless treatment was specifically formulated to be ultra-gentle for sensitive skin. It’s even “sunshine-approved,” so you don’t have to limit sun exposure the way you do with retinol. It should not make your skin more sensitive to UV rays, nor should its efficacy be affected by the sun!

Along with naturally-derived Bakuchiol, this treatment contains a blend of antioxidant-rich botanicals like green pea and ginger root to fight signs of aging, spots and dullness, working to increase cell turnover and boost collagen production. If you were hoping for a “smooth, luminous, balanced complexion” from retinol but were met with flakey, irritated skin instead, this Dermelect treatment was made for you!

This is even a clean beauty find, meaning it’s free of fragrance, gluten, sulfates, parabens and phthalates. It’s vegan and cruelty-free as well — and reviewers totally love it! Check it out on Dermelect’s site to see shoppers explain just how much it’s changed their skin for the better!

