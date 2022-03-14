This Staple Miniskirt Has Built-In Shorts for the Ultimate Coverage

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we adore the look of miniskirts, they do present their own set of problems in terms of wearing them successfully. The main issue? Well, we want to make sure the skirt doesn’t rise up and create a potentially embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. If it’s breezy outside, this scenario is almost entirely unavoidable — but does that mean we have to stop ourselves from rocking a great mini? Absolutely not!

An easy fix that can help solve this problem is to pick up a pair of booty shorts to layer underneath your skirt. This way, you’ll have the concealed coverage that can prevent any Marilyn Monroe “flying skirt” moments. That said, there are garments that effortlessly combine fashion and function — which is why we were so excited that this skirt from DJT FASHION has the necessary shorts already built-in!

Get the DJT FASHION Women’s Casual Mini Flared Pleated Skater Skirt for prices starting at $14 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.



This skirt isn’t a garment we haven’t seen before, but we certainly appreciate that it was created to provide confidence and security. The skintight shorts underneath the skirt are hidden away beautifully, and in the event that the wind blows in, you won’t have to worry about your underwear making an appearance. The skirt is made from a simple knit material that has some stretch within, and the shorts are cut from the same cloth. The piece is designed to fit high-waisted, and depending on your personal height, the hem should hit somewhere around the middle of the thigh.

Get the DJT FASHION Women’s Casual Mini Flared Pleated Skater Skirt for prices starting at $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can currently score the skirt in a variety of solid shades and a few patterns as well. The simplicity of the skirt makes it incredibly easy to style, whether you want to go in a casual direction or an elevated one. Wear it with T-shirts, bodysuits, crop tops and any other type of blouse you already own! With the spring season upon us, this is an item that we know will make an impression as the temperatures warm up. It’s a magical mini!

See it: Get the DJT FASHION Women’s Casual Mini Flared Pleated Skater Skirt for prices starting at $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from DJT FASHION and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!