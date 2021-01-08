This Fresh Pajama Set Is Keeping the Tie-Dye Trend Alive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

2020 was a huge time for tie-dye. While we’ve always loved rocking this fanciful print in all forms, it took on a life of its own during quarantine. Tie-dye offers up a comforting, feel-good vibe, and we seriously needed a heavy dose of positivity last year. If you’ve invested in plenty of pieces, don’t fear — tie-dye isn’t going anywhere!

In fact, it’s quite the opposite — we’re actually looking to refresh our current loungewear repertoire with this sleek set from Dokotoo. There’s a variety of hues and patterns to choose from, and they’re totally bound to reinvigorate your colorful obsession.

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Tie Dye Print Pajamas Set for prices stating at just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Each order comes complete with a top and pair of long pants, both of which may vary slightly depending on the set you choose. You can go for a long-sleeve or short-sleeve shirt, and jogger-style sweats or traditional flares. There are other distinctive features as well, like assorted necklines and varying pocket placements. And as we mentioned, there are more than enough shades to go around!

While some of the sets have a more traditional pinwheel tie-dye pattern, others channel the energy of watercolors blending together in cloud-like formations. There are bolder picks and lighter pastels, and they’re all to dye for. Pardon the pun — how could we resist?

Dokotoo Women’s Tie Dye Print Pajamas Set

These sets are more than just eye-catching items — they’re incredibly comfortable thanks to their poly-blend material, and there’s no need to exclusively rock them in the house. Teamed with a pair of Golden Goose sneakers and a puffer jacket, you can flex your matchy-matchy moment for any winter errand (or on Instagram, of course). If you’re so over 2020’s tie-dye offerings, one of these sets will instantly refresh your look. Plus, you can always wear each piece separately for a more subtle effect!

