This Patchwork Floral Cardigan Is the Lightweight Layer You Need for Spring

We’re all stuck in the in between right now. Winter weather is (mostly) over, but it’s certainly not summer yet. We adore spring because it’s the beginning of beautiful days, with flowers blooming and the sun peeking out more and more often — but it’s also one of the hardest seasons to dress for.

It’s smart to always have a layer on you for spring, even when it’s super warm out. Once the sun sets, especially, you’ll want to make sure you have a little extra fabric to keep the breeze at bay. Don’t go reaching for a heavy winter knit though! We have something else that’s perfect for the season!

Get the Dokotoo Floral Button-Up Kimono Cardigan for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

This isn’t your typical cardigan, but it operates similarly. It has a longline fit, so it should hit most people a little past the knee. Instead of being a chunky knit, however, it’s made of a lightweight, airy, sheer material, so it provides just a bit of warmth — and a whole lot of added style to your outfit!

This piece also has a collared neckline and buttons, including at the cuffs of the sleeves. It’s flowy and carefree, yet beautifully tailored and elegant. And how about that pattern? It’s a mix of different styles of florals, creating a patchwork design to die for!

This kimono-inspired cardigan, which comes in six stunning colorways, shines even more above the rest because of all of the different ways you can wear it. You’ll likely wear it over a simple tee or smocked spring blouse with jeans or shorts, or open over a mini dress. You could also button it up and wear it as a dress!

When it warms up more and more, you can also transition this cardigan into a cover-up for summer too. Make sure to pack it along with your swimwear for your next beach trip!

