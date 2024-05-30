Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Summer is one of our favorite seasons here at Us because it allows us to pull out our frilliest and prettiest dresses. What’s more, the right dress can help you do everything — whether it’s attending a baby shower or a birthday party. We found the cutest, flowy swing dress that is sure to become your new summer favorite — and it’s only $42 at Amazon!
This Dokotoo Women’s Knotted Swing Dress is so airy and will definitely become a compliment magnet for you due to its vibrant colors! It features a 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabrication for an option that’s sturdy but moves with the body. What we love most about the dress is its puffy sleeves and the tiered skirt that adds a bit of whimsicality.
Get the Dokotoo Women’s Knotted Swing Dress for $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.
Styling this dress is an easy feat, thanks to its boisterous color palette. To style it, you could pair it with a cute pair of flat sandals for a relaxed, rich mom vibe. Or, you could throw it on with your favorite pair of height-defying platforms for an ensemble with a ‘70s influence.
While discussing and reviewing this dress, a happy Amazon reviewer said, “This dress is a great material and does come with a lining underneath. It’s a wonderful price for the quality.” One more reviewer added, “I felt comfortable, the color was beautiful, and the dress is very good quality.”
Furthermore, summer is right around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to refresh your dress rotation. If you need a new colorful option to add to the mix, this swing dress from Dokotoo could help elevate your style!
