Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Eclectic grandpa is majorly trending this spring, but a trend we think is even better? Grandma chic. It’s kind of like coastal grandmother, but with less of the nautical tones and more of the elevated ones. Want to try it out this spring? We have the perfect top in mind.

The fashion find that had a shopper saying it gives “grandma chic” vibes is the Dokotoo floral print babydoll top — and they were totally right. It boasts a grandma-style flair that features ruffled hem puff sleeves, puff sleeves, pretty pastel floral prints and a tunic silhouette. And though grandma would wear it, it’s still modern and stylish enough that we would too. The best part? You can get it on sale now for 44% off, just in time for spring outfits to really kick into high gear.

Get the Dokotoo Floral Print Smocked Puff Sleeve Babydoll Top (originally $50) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Old Money-Looking Sweater Tank Is the Transitional Top You Need When it comes to spring fashion, it is, quite literally, a mix of winter and summer styles. You don’t leave the house in a parka and boots, but you’re also not walking around in a crop top and shorts. There’s a fine line between dressing for spring and dressing for the bookend seasons, but finding […]

This top’s short sleeves and lightweight and breathable polyester fabric will keep you cool in warmer spring weather, but can still be layered with jackets on colder days. The top comes in so many pretty prints and colors to choose from, whether you gravitate toward pastel colors like light blue, pink or yellow — or more neutral tones like khaki, brown or black. It also has a simple, pull-on design and comes in sizes XS-XL.

If you need more confirmation of how pretty and well-constructed this top is, take it from the over 1,100 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One of those shoppers loves how “classy and elegant” the top looks on them.

“I felt like a total doll in it,” they said “ [I] love the shape and shoulders were a nice touch. When I washed [the top], it maintained its size well, so that was nice! [It’s a] great add to the closet!”

Related: This ‘Extremely Soft’ Spring Cardigan Is One-of-a-Kind Cardigans are super comfortable and cozy, like wrapping yourself up in a hug. They’re the perfect answer to cooler weather where you don’t want to wear a jacket, but you still want to leave the house with a little something so you don’t get too cold. And while they’re all great to wrap yourself up […]

This blouse will pair well with all sorts of spring outfits, for all different occasions. For a dressier ensemble, we can see the top teaming with trousers, heels and a clutch for a chic work moment. But we could also envision it being worn more casually with a pair of blue or white jeans, some minimal jewelry and some sandals for a casual weekend lunch with friends.

Pull off grandma chic this spring in this pretty spring top that’s now just $28 on Amazon!

See it: Dokotoo Floral Print Smocked Puff Sleeve Babydoll Top (originally $50) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? See more spring blouses here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!