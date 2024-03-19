Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that it’s spring, we’re ready to completely shed our winter skin and step out into the warmth, renewed and aglow. It’s . . . not exactly that quick though. Those of us with dry, sensitive skin especially struggle to get our complexion its groove back.

One way to accelerate the process is by trying a peel. Easily irritated skin, however, is not going to react kindly to a slew of new chemicals being quickly introduced. You’ll need to choose a treatment very carefully. We took care of the actual search for you though, so all that’s left to do is choose this Dr. Dennis Gross at-home peel!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel, Five Treatments for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a two-step treatment specifically created for “sensitive and fragile skin types,” offering clinical results at home. Many, many top celebs use a DDG peel in their skincare routines, but this Ultra Gentle version is formulated to deliver extra hydration while reducing redness. It contains three types of acids (as opposed to the Universal and Extra Strength versions, which contain five and seven, respectively).

This peel contains pharmaceutical-grade active ingredients for more advanced results that won’t irritate your skin. It features AHA and BHAs to exfoliate and renew, plus antioxidants and vitamins to hydrate, repair, calm and protect. Chamomile aims to soothe, centella asiatica extract works to repair the moisture barrier and colloidal oatmeal joins the gang to reduce redness, dryness, roughness and irritation.

The results? Dead skin and impurities could be lifted away while skin tone, texture, and hydration are improved. Pores could look smaller, wrinkles could fade and your skin could appear more dewy and radiant. The rest of your skincare may also absorb faster, and your makeup application could be more flawless as well!

This skin-friendly peel comes from a dermatologist-founded brand and is paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. It’s cruelty-free and vegan as well!

How do you use this peel? It’s extremely simple and very quick. On clean skin, take the first pad and massage it all over your face until the pad is dry. This step helps to loosen up dead skin cells. Then, take the second pad and repeat to let the anti-aging ingredients penetrate deeply into the skin. Dispose of both pads when you’re done!

Doing this dual-step regimen may stimulate collagen production, leading to a firmer appearance that turns back the clock on your skin. Follow up with serum and moisturizer — and SPF if it’s daytime!

Still looking for something else? Shop more from Dr. Dennis Gross here and explore other facial peel products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!