Missing Your Tan? These Top-Rated Bronzing Drops Are All You Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have officially entered the point in the year where paleness is the name of the game. Sure, we may have a hint of our summer tans (if you look closely enough) — but for the most part, our beautiful sun-kissed skin is long gone. This is especially true on our faces!

Unless you have a winter getaway to a tropical place planned (we’re jealous), you’ll have to get creative with how to make your skin appear glowier and sun-kissed. Bronzers are great, but we typically only rely on them for specific regions of the face. If you’re looking for an all-over, even and natural-looking glow, we know exactly what you need!

Get the Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

By adding a mere few of these bronzing drops from Dr. Hauschka to another product you already use, you’ll be able to look like you just spent a couple of hours soaking up the sun. All you have to do is pump out a small amount of this product and mix it into the beauty essential of your choice! The options are endless — you can add it to foundations, moisturizers, sunscreens or even use it on its own. Start out with about one-to-three drops at first, or add more bronzer to deepen your color. It’s truly that simple!

Get the Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not only will this liquid bronzer give your skin a tanner appearance, it may also help to make blemishes or other imperfections look less substantial thanks its softening and semi-blurring effect. If you don’t want to use a heavy foundation, this bronzer may function as a fabulous way to give your skin a glowy boost, while making you look naturally radiant in the process! Shoppers claim to have relied on this product for years and absolutely love how it looks and feels — especially in the wintertime! According to one reviewer, if you want to get an “authentic looking tan,” these bronzing drops are “the absolute best.” We’ll have what she’s having!

See it: Get the Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Dr. Hauschka and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!