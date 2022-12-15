Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Boots are a year-round style staple, but we tend to invest more in pairs suitable for fall and spring. Relate to Us? Well, then it’s time to start diversifying your winter boot collections! You likely reserve your heavy duty boots for days spent outdoors with friends or family, but if you’re in the market for a more stylish option to wear for a night out, we found the perfect pair.

These sleek snow boots from DREAM PAIRS manage to be both adorable and functional! Their streamlined design immediately caught our eye, and according to shoppers, these far exceeded their expectations!

Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Fur Lined Waterproof Snow Boots for $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.



We come across a ton of winter boots with a chunkier appearance, but this pair is built like any other leather boot we rock in autumn. They’re made to fit snug around the leg, making them easier to walk around in — which is already hard enough with snow and sleet on the ground.

We’re equally obsessed with the thick lug sole on these shoes! It’s a trendy touch, and the tread on the bottom helps make slips and falls less likely. The majority of the bottom portion is made from a rubber-like material, which keeps feet dry. But the top portion is made from a more flexible nylon material so your feet don’t feel constrained.

Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Fur Lined Waterproof Snow Boots for $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

And lastly, the interior of the shoes is lined with faux fur to give you the warmth you need in the cold! They can reportedly protect feet in below freezing conditions, which is absolutely fantastic. Shoppers say these boots are not only seriously cute (which a great deal of snow shoes aren’t), but they’re also “the most comfortable snow boots” around! They come in four staple neutral shades, and some reviewers say they’re contemplating picking up more after being so impressed with their initial purchase. These boots are undoubtedly getting added to our carts, and we may throw in an extra pair for someone on our holiday shopping lists!

See it: Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Fur Lined Waterproof Snow Boots for $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from DREAM PAIRS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!