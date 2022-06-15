Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Aging Gracefully might as well be Drew Barrymore’s middle name. It’s actually Blythe, but you get our point. The actress and talk show host has grown up in front of fans’ eyes, but she’s never lost her youthful glow. If anything, it seems to be more prevalent than ever!

Barrymore is a big advocate for skincare and accessible, at-home beauty routines. It’s part of why she created her very own company, Flower Beauty, back in 2013. Since then, she’s launched a number of must-have products for Us, including this “celestial” serum!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Get the Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Barrymore recently posted a “Flower in 5” video to her Instagram account, revealing how she created a fresh, glamorous face in just five minutes using products from her highly-popular, affordable beauty brand. A key step was mixing this serum with her foundation and applying it all over her face and neck with her hands!

This skin elixir is simply stunning, boasting a shimmering purple gel-to-oil formula that reminds Us of amethyst crystals. The pearlescent pigments inside are there to make skin look brighter, healthier and more radiant, with or without makeup! You can totally use it just as a serum at night too, since it has such amazing, nourishing properties!

Get the Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This serum contains a blend of six antioxidant-rich facial oils that work to nourish, protect and soothe your skin. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula also claims to blur, correct and protect, making it a wonderful primer. We also obviously adore that this product is vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. It comes in a glass dropper bottle too, as opposed to plastic!

Like Barrymore did, it’s encouraged that you apply this product with clean hands, either applying alone or mixing it with your favorite foundation. Have a little excess left? Feel free to apply it to your cuticles and hair for an extra beauty boost. We love a multitasker!

Get the Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Flower Beauty here and check out other beauty and personal care products here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!