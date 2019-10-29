



We’re always searching for more celebrity skincare secrets, but there’s one level that’s even higher than celebrity … and that’s royalty. There’s no way a royal would put anything on their skin that wasn’t the best of the best!

Luckily, some secrets are made to be revealed, and once it came out that this organic oil was allegedly a long-time favorite of Duchess Kate herself, we knew we had to have it. Want to test it out for the very first time or stock up on a few refills? There’s never been a better time than now, because this oil is 30% off!

Get the trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil (originally $29) for just $20 at LookFantastic! Also available at Amazon!

Harper’s Bazaar once reported that Duchess Kate used this trilogy oil during each of her pregnancies to prevent stretch marks, while Who What Wear reported that she also uses it to “fight wrinkles and boost glow instead of harsher ingredients like retinoids.” She’s not the only one who loves this all-natural, super-gentle oil either. Other big fans reportedly include Victoria Beckham and Cara Delevingne!

Shoppers, of course, are also going crazy for this organic oil, calling the transformation it has made in their skin miraculous. Their complexions are finally radiant and acne-free, with no redness or irritation. Clogged pores no more! You know a product is an absolute must-have when it has people going makeup-free, and that’s exactly what we have here. The bonus? It even smells good — and that’s with no added fragrance!

This clinically-tested oil has so many potential benefits — all from just one ingredient. Rosehip oil is a true skin savior. It may diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, drastically increase our skin’s moisture levels, repair damage, prevent and reduce scarring and stretch marks and balance out an uneasy complexion.

This product contains omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9, a minimum of 80% essential fatty acids and antioxidants to help heal skin and protect it from future damage. What it doesn’t contain? Parabens, GMOs or any animal products. It’s cruelty-free too!

This lightweight, non-greasy oil is made for all skin types, and yes, that includes oily! There are good oils out there and this is one of them. To use it, just massage two or three drops onto cleansed skin — whether that’s your face, neck or elsewhere on your body. Massage in upward and outward motions, allowing it to absorb and avoiding broken skin. Do this morning and night for the best results!

If you’ve ever seen a photo of Duchess Kate and sighed with envy over her skin, breathe that sigh back in, because our skin can now achieve the same level of brilliance — all for only $20!

