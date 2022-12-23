Exclusive Savings! The Best Dyson Deals for the New Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A new year offers a new opportunity for a fresh start. For many of Us, that might mean a fresh haircut or a new gym membership — but we don’t want you to forget about your home! Upgrading your space with top-tier technology from Dyson, for example, is key to transforming a house into a happy home.

Dyson products can be an investment, and while worthy of the money, we understand the potential hesitation when making the upgrade. Luckily, Dyson’s site has exclusive deals on vacuums and air purifiers right now with savings shooting up to over $200! Shop below while they last!

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The V8 is a cordless stick vacuum featuring the latest technology available. This pick is an excellent choice for picking up strands of hair (human or pet!), as it’s designed to prevent them from getting tangled up in the brush. This powerful yet quiet vacuum claims to trap 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns, can transform into a handheld vacuum and comes with multiple tools to make reaching and cleaning every area of your home easier than ever!

Was $449.99 On Sale: $289.99 You Save 36% See it!

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

If you’re able to spend a little more, we highly recommend this Dyson exclusive. It features more suction power, more run time (up to 60 minutes!) a bigger bin and more tools and accessories. The Fluffy™️ cleaner head is excellent for hard floors, and you’ll quickly come to appreciate extras like the fabric and mattress tool too!

Was $599.99 On Sale: $399.99 You Save 33% See it!

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

Prefer an upright vacuum with more bin volume and more suction power to really hit those heavy messes? Dust, animal hair, allergens and ground-in dirt don’t stand a chance with this vacuum in your home. The Ball™ technology makes this vacuum very easy to handle, the wand and turbine tool make hitting small or high spots a breeze and the cord means you don’t have to worry about running out of battery, especially if you have a bigger home!

Was $499.99 On Sale: $299.99 You Save 40% See it!

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde

This purifier offers the biggest savings right now — $220 off! It’s more than just a purifier though. It’s also a fan and a humidifier, all in one futuristic machine. This awesome pick claims to sense, capture and trap pollutants, detect and destroy formaldehyde, remove gases and odors and humidify a whole room for clean, easy breathing. The whole machine is sealed to HEPA H13 standard to make sure whatever it picks up stays inside. This purifier even has voice control when paired with voice services like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant!

Was $939.99 On Sale: $719.99 You Save 23% See it!

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde

If you have a budget cap of $500, then look no further than this more affordable version of the formaldehyde-destroying purifier. It’s a combined purifier and fan — though you can always set it to backward airflow mode when you’re done cooling off. This quiet, oscillating machine is a star that reviewers are calling “incredible”!

Was $689.99 On Sale: $499.99 You Save 28% See it!

Looking for more? Shop other deals and exclusive editions at Dyson here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!