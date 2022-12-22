3 Days Only! Find Your New Year’s Eve Look With Up to $100 Off at Saks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While it feels a bit like 2022 just began, 2023 is right around the corner. We have plenty of things to look forward to in the new year, but there’s one more important thing we need to take care of before we get started on resolutions: our New Year’s Eve outfit!

Luckily, Saks Fifth Avenue is having an amazing event right now that will let you ring in the new year in designer attire. From now through December 24, you can get up to $100 off full-priced items with code JOY22SF. During this online-only event, eligible purchases over $200 will receive $50 off, while eligible purchases over $400 will receive $100 off! See our faves for NYE below!

This Trina Turk Dress

This sequined mini just screams New Year’s Eve with its shimmering design. Add on the feather-trimmed hem and sleeves and you have an unforgettable look. Make sure to take a few turns in the photo booth!

Get the Trina Turk Uhura Feather-Trimmed Sequined Minidress (originally $598) for just $498 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Generation Love Jumpsuit

Sparkle the night away in this three-quarter sleeve sequin jumpsuit. Try it with a pair of stilettos or even dress it down a bit with sneakers!

Get the Generation Love Meadow Sequin Jumpsuit (originally $395) for just $345 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!



This Bronx and Banco Gown

Going to a fancy affair? A floor-length gown is the way to go — but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the sparkle. The colorful sequin gown is going to be iconic!

Get the Bronx and Banco Farah Strapless Sequin Gown (originally $950) for just $850 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!



This Cinq à Sept Gown

If you want something a little less glitzy and more timeless Hollywood, this sleeveless red (or black!) gown with its asymmetrical skirt and exaggerated bows will capture your heart!

Get the Cinq à Sept Drina Sleeveless Gown (originally $695) for just $595 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Cynthia Rowley Dress

You could also go for another endlessly popular, elevated winter trend: velvet! This crushed velvet short-sleeve dress is the perfect blend of casual and dressy!

Get the Cynthia Rowley Crushed Velvet Midi-Dress (originally $395) for just $345 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!



Looking for something else? Explore more fashion in this limited-time promotion at Saks here!

