11 Pre-Prime Day Shoe and Handbag Deals to Grab From Amazon ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day 2022 is almost here! The epic shopping holiday will take place on July 12 and 13 this year, and we’re giddy just thinking about all of the deals. We’ve already begun making a list of everything we want and need, from beauty buys, to home goods, to fashion faves!

Luckily, we don’t necessarily need to wait to start making some purchases. It’s time to move some of your most-wanted items from your wish list to your shopping cart, because the early Prime Day deals have begun! Shop 11 of our favorite shoe and handbag deals below that you can buy right now!

Shoes

These Comfy Sneakers

We were pumped to see these shoes on sale because we actually own them and recommend them all the time! So comfy for working out, but cute enough for daily life too!

Get the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe (originally $70) for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Fuzzy Slippers

Our life has no meaning without a pair of cozy, fuzzy slippers. Dramatic — but true! We love the crossover design of this pair!

Get the Tonchberry Cross Band Faux-Fur Fuzzy Slippers (originally $25) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Chain-Accent Mules

This sleek, pointy take on a loafer truly has Us charmed. The chain accent will upgrade any look!

Get the Juliet Holy Metal Chain Mules (originally $47) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cross-Training Sneakers

Whether you’re hitting the gym in these ultra-cushioned, breathable sneakers or making them a key part of your street style on a casual day, you’re bound to receive endless compliments!

Get the Ryka Devotion XT Mid (originally $100) for just $63 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Sustainable Slip-Ons

These eco-conscious shoes feature microfiber made from recycled plastic bottles. They’re also just the perfect type of everyday shoe you can pair with jeans, shorts or dresses!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Luna Sneaker (originally $70) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Handbags

This Triple Zip Crossbody

This faux-leather bag is a small but mighty find with multiple zip compartments to keep you organized. It comes in so, so many colors too!

Get the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag (originally $25) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Snakeskin Bag

Majorly fierce and seriously ssstylish, this faux-snakeskin bag will make you feel automatically more fashionable. Such a good bag for a night out!

Get the ALDO Greenwald Crossbody Bag (originally $75) for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Floral Satchel

This structured designer satchel is sleek and sophisticated but adds a playful touch of florals. You’ll wonder how you ever completed an outfit without it!

Get the Anne Klein Floral Top Handle Satchel (originally $78) for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dumpling Bag

The dumpling style has really captured our heart over the past year or so, and we look forward to rocking it for a long time to come. We just adore the contrast of the pillowy bag and the metal chain!

Get the Prime Original Chain Pouch Bag (originally $60) for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Vegan Leather Tote

We fully believe everyone needs a leather or leather-style tote in their life. This one is a timeless, gorgeously-crafted pick. It comes with a pouch too!

Get the Montana West Tote Bag (originally $80) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Convertible Backpack

This isn’t the same kind of backpack you wore back in school! It’s incredibly chic, and it can be converted into a crossbody or shoulder bag. Wear it whichever way best suits your day!

Get the Fossil Parker Leather Convertible Backpack Purse (originally $250) for just $150 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all Amazon Fashion here and check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds on sale!

Looking for more recommendations? Shop some of our other favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!