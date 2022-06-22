Your New Favorite Slimming Summer Joggers Are a Hit on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most people tend to associate summer with shorts, skirts and mini dresses, and while we love all of the above, we simply refuse to give up our cozy pants for an entire season. Indoors, especially, when the air conditioning is on, we love getting all comfy in our loungewear, like sweatshirts and joggers.

When it comes time to go outside and face the heat, however, a pair of joggers is usually just too warm, too heavy. That’s why this summer, we’re not wearing just any pair of joggers. We’re grabbing this lightweight, super breathable pair on Amazon Prime!

Get the Wjustforu High-Waist Joggers for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

These joggers are made up of polyamide, which is quick to dry and amazing for wicking away sweat and moisture from the body, as well as spandex. We’re not talking 1% or 5% spandex either, like you see on so many other pieces. This joggers have a whopping 20%, meaning they’re stretchy as stretchy can be!

These joggers also have a very smooth feel, lying comfortably against the skin, and they don’t dig in. The waistband is high and wide, and the overall fit is relaxed. The legs, of course, taper at the ankles, forming cuffs in true jogger fashion. We want to award extra points to these joggers for having side pockets too. And they’re deep! They can totally fit your phone — not just your fingertips.

These joggers, which are very highly-rated on Amazon, offer some great color and pattern options too — 11 total! Opt for a solid black, a light blue, or maybe a camo, a tie-dye or a leopard print! All are cute (and all are machine-washable)!

These joggers will certainly be perfect for cozy days spent watching TV or even working from home, but take them out for a stroll too! Try a pair with a cute crop top and low-profile sneakers, or pair them with a sports bra for a morning jog or hike. You could even dress them up a little bit, maybe with a pair of heeled booties and a moto jacket. So many outfits! Good thing they’re wearable for fall too!

