Reviewers Say These Are the Most Comfortable Lounge Shorts They Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the summer season officially underway, we’re confident that we can pack away most of our long lounge bottoms and replace them with comfy shorts! They’re our go-to garments when we’re keeping things extra casual in the mornings, at nights and on weekends.

Right now, we’re stocking up on new shorts to wear — and our two main requirements are that they’re ultra-soft and fit just right. Both of those boxes were checked off when we found these shorts from Colosseum! We could tell just by looking at them that they’re exactly what we need, and reviewers confirm these beauties are some of the comfiest shorts around.

Get the Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Cotton Blend Shorts for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Sure, we’ve certainly seen shorts that look like this pair before, but that doesn’t mean we can’t add more to our wardrobe. They have a mid-rise fit and a dolphin-style hem on the sides, which makes it easier for your legs to move around effortlessly. There’s an elastic at the waistband with an adjustable drawstring, plus pockets for added convenience.

But what sets these apart are the quality you get for the incredibly affordable price! You can pick up these shorts for as little at $15, which is a serious steal. Shoppers say the “fabric is really comfortable,” and claim the cut of the short looks flattering on virtually every body type. Whether you have an athletic build or are curvier, reviewers are confident that you’ll love the way you look.

Get the Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Cotton Blend Shorts for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can rock these shorts while lounging or even wear them to a workout class. We would imagine that these would be perfect for low-impact fitness sessions like yoga or pilates. They come in a slew of sleek shades and even some funkier patterns if that better suits your style. These might not be your most groundbreaking summer purchase, but with over 29,000 reviews and countless five-star awards, these shorts are a no-brainer buy for anyone in the market for comfy summer clothes!

See it: Get the Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Cotton Blend Shorts for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Colosseum and shop all of the women’s activewear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Want more product recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!