When searching for a new spring dress that you’ll truly be excited to wear, one good way to understand exactly what you need is to assess where it sits on the “wowza” scale. When looking for a date night date dress, you’ll want to make sure it’s near the top of the scale (depending on comfort, of course). If you’re looking for something more geared toward the office, you’ll likely want to make sure it’s a little closer to the bottom. However, if you’re looking for a dress that could be used on nearly any occasion, you’ll want to make sure it sits somewhere in between.

Allow me to introduce you to this Prettygarden V-Neck Ruffle Hem Wrap Maxi Dress that, according to reviewers, has the “perfect amount of wowza.” And as an expert fashion writer who looks at hundreds of dresses a week, I think they’re totally on point. On top of having just the right amount of wowza for any spring festivities, the dress can now be shopped on sale for just $38 — a fantastic price point for such a shopper-loved dress.

Get the Prettygarden V-Neck Ruffle Hem Wrap Maxi Dress (originally $48) on sale for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

The elements of this dress come together to create the perfect balance. The dress’ V-neckline, ruffled hem, wrap silhouette and waist-cinching tie closure scale up the extra points on the wowza factor and make it flirty enough for dates or events. Then the maxi length and short sleeves help to balance it out, making it appropriate enough for work functions or occasions that require a more modest dress code.

Aside from sitting in an ideal place on the wowza scale, there’s a litany of reasons shoppers love this dress. We’d tell you them all, but since there are over 6,500 five-star ratings — many of which accompany a rave review — we’ll list just a few.

One of the reasons shoppers love the style so much is that it’s so flattering on them, with this shopper noting how it emphasizes “all the right things” on their body. Another reason shoppers love the dress is due to the comfort of its soft, polyester-spandex fabric, which another user said has a “silky feeling.” Thirdly, shoppers just love how the dress makes them feel. “This dress is a dream,” one customer said. “[It’s] well made and comfortable! One can’t help feeling pretty in it!”

The possibilities with this dress are truly endless. Because it’s a maxi, it’s warm enough to be worn in the spring and fall, and it styles well with everything from booties to sandals to heels and even tennis shoes. In the summertime, we could see this dress pairing fantastically with a pair of strappy sandals, a woven hat and tote bag while sipping a cocktail on vacation. Then in the fall, you could dress it up with booties, a wide-brim hat and a clutch for a quintessential fall ‘fit.

One more reason shoppers love the dress is that it’s super inexpensive, especially for the quality. One shopper noted it “looks way more expensive” than it is. And you can now score it on sale while it’s still 20% off!

See it: Get the Prettygarden V-Neck Ruffle Hem Wrap Maxi Dress (originally $48) on sale for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

