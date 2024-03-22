Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is here — finally! Although it doesn’t feel warm in some corners of the world (including ours), there’s now time to prepare for when it does heat up. Whether you need a new breezy top to chill in or sandals to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, let’s strategize. If you’re looking to revitalize your closet, Macy’s has you covered! At the moment, Macy’s sale section is filled to the virtual brim with tons of chic fashion finds that offer huge savings. Currently, Macy’s has two sales running: one is the spring sale, and the other offers 25-50% off sitewide!

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather We are now nine days away from the official first day of spring, and that means it’s time to pivot your wardrobe. If you prefer flouncy, sheer tops or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let those pieces shine! Additionally, finding a comfy top that can transition into the season could be the key […]

From flowy dresses to structured separates, Macy’s sale section has something for every aesthetic and style. We rounded up ten spring fashion finds on sale at Macy’s that you’ll want to live in during spring — read on to see our picks!

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Long-Sleeve Charmeuse Fit & Flare Dress

This charmeuse fit and flare dress is beyond adorable for brunch with the girls — was $134, now just $68 with code SPRING!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Floral Stretch Jersey Surplice Dress

Florals for spring? This stretch jersey dress will help you bloom in a groundbreaking fashion — was $145, now just $68 with code SPRING!

ON 34Th Women’s Printed V-Neck Short-Sleeve Midi Dress

For those who prefer loud colors for spring, this V-neck short-sleeve midi dress will do all of the talking for you — was $70, now just $49!

Lucky Brand Women’s Embroidered Cotton Babydoll Top

This cotton babydoll top has a relaxed, boho chic vibe to it that feels simple and refined — was $99, now just $42 with code SPRING!

Related: 21 Transitional Weather Outfits to Handle These Tricky Temps Okay, let’s address the elephant in the room — the weather this holiday season is weird, weird, weird. Normally during this time of year, the news is scattered with winter storm warnings, ice forecasts and “what to do if you’re stranded in a blizzard” PSAs. We can’t speak for January and February, but for now, […]

Michael Michael Kors Women’s Daniella Mid Sling Sandals

Pop on these sling sandals and a nice spring-inspired pop of color — was $145, now just $109 with code SPRING!

CeCe Women’s Flowy Wide Leg Side Zip Pants

These wide-leg zip pants work for formal office hours and happy hours with the executive team — was $79, now just $40 with code SPRING!

And Now This Women’s Long-Sleeve Trench Coat

If you need a new trench coat to trudge through upcoming spring showers, grab this one for a steal — was $121, now just $72!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Vince Camuto Women’s Solid-Color V-Neck Shirred-Shoulder Top

This bright V-neck shirred-shoulder top is breezy and stylish enough to pair flawlessly with anything— was $69, now just $44 with code SPRING!