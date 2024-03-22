Your account
10 Easy Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Macy’s

Macy's Spring Sale
Spring is here — finally! Although it doesn’t feel warm in some corners of the world (including ours), there’s now time to prepare for when it does heat up. Whether you need a new breezy top to chill in or sandals to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, let’s strategize. If you’re looking to revitalize your closet, Macy’s has you covered! At the moment, Macy’s sale section is filled to the virtual brim with tons of chic fashion finds that offer huge savings. Currently, Macy’s has two sales running: one is the spring sale, and the other offers 25-50% off sitewide!

From flowy dresses to structured separates, Macy’s sale section has something for every aesthetic and style. We rounded up ten spring fashion finds on sale at Macy’s that you’ll want to live in during spring — read on to see our picks!

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Long-Sleeve Charmeuse Fit & Flare Dress

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Long-Sleeve Charmeuse Fit & Flare Dress
Macy’s

This charmeuse fit and flare dress is beyond adorable for brunch with the girls — was $134, now just $68 with code SPRING!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Floral Stretch Jersey Surplice Dress

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Floral Stretch Jersey Surplice Dress
Macy’s

Florals for spring? This stretch jersey dress will help you bloom in a groundbreaking fashion — was $145, now just $68 with code SPRING!

ON 34Th Women’s Printed V-Neck Short-Sleeve Midi Dress

On 34th Women's Printed V-Neck Short-Sleeve Midi Dress
Macy’s

For those who prefer loud colors for spring, this V-neck short-sleeve midi dress will do all of the talking for you — was $70, now just $49!

Lucky Brand Women’s Embroidered Cotton Babydoll Top

Lucky Brand Women's Embroidered Cotton Babydoll Top
Macy’s

This cotton babydoll top has a relaxed, boho chic vibe to it that feels simple and refined — was $99, now just $42 with code SPRING!

Michael Michael Kors Women’s Daniella Mid Sling Sandals

Michael Michael Kors Women's Daniella Mid Sling Sandals
Macy’s

Pop on these sling sandals and a nice spring-inspired pop of color — was $145, now just $109 with code SPRING!

CeCe Women’s Flowy Wide Leg Side Zip Pants

CeCe Women's Flowy Wide Leg Side Zip Pants fashion finds
Macy’s

These wide-leg zip pants work for formal office hours and happy hours with the executive team — was $79, now just $40 with code SPRING!

And Now This Women’s Long-Sleeve Trench Coat

And Now This Women's Long-Sleeve Trench Coat fashion finds
Macy’s

If you need a new trench coat to trudge through upcoming spring showers, grab this one for a steal — was $121, now just $72!

Vince Camuto Women’s Solid-Color V-Neck Shirred-Shoulder Top

Vince Camuto Women's Solid-Color V-Neck Shirred-Shoulder Top fashion finds
Macy’s

This bright V-neck shirred-shoulder top is breezy and stylish enough to pair flawlessly with anything— was $69, now just $44 with code SPRING!

