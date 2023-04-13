Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
One of the biggest challenges of working in e-commerce? Resisting the urge to buy all of the fashions we feature. Online shopping is the ultimate temptation! We try to stay strong, but every now and then we find something we can’t live without. With spring style in full swing, it’s even more difficult to avoid adding everything to cart!
No gatekeeping here! Keep reading for 13 editor-approved items we’ve been eyeing from Anthropologie, Revolve and Skims. These picks are at the very top of our wish list! From clothing to accessories, these seasonal staples will instantly elevate your warm-weather wardrobe. It’s time to book a vacation so we have an excuse to debut these trendy looks!
Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Satchel
Shoppers say that this top-rated woven satchel is an affordable alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta bag. Just read this rave review: “If you are a busy woman, mom, student, professional, etc., and are looking for that bag that can go with EVERYTHING this bag is IT. It’s made of super soft synthetic leather that feels like butter. I love that it’s lightweight but can still hold its slouchy shape. It’s easy over the shoulder, and practical. It’s my perfect bag.”
By Anthropologie Ruffled Eyelet Dress
This lightweight eyelet dress was made for a European getaway! Amalfi coast, anyone? “Very flattering. Fits like a glove,” one shopper said. “Feminine yet not too frilly.”
LSpace Poplin Skipper Top
Pretty in pink! This cotton button-down shirt is perfect as a beach cover-up or an everyday top.
By Anthropologie Shell Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
She sells seashells by the seashore! This cutout one-piece swimsuit is too cute. We’re obsessed with the pastel colors and seashell print.
Saylor Hara Romper
Earn your stripes in this effortlessly cool striped romper from Saylor! Ideal for a beach day, boat day or birthday. It’s giving resort chic!
Superdown Keva Wrap Maxi Skirt
Go for the gold in this metallic wrap maxi skirt! “Really a nice swim coverup,” one reviewer reported. “Received many compliments and looked more expensive than it is.”
On Cloudeasy Sneakers
Pastel perfection! These sneakers live up to their name — you’ll feel like you’re running on clouds. Plus, they’re super stylish! One customer declared, “By far the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever owned.”
ASTR the Label Baylin Top
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking (but seriously)!
The Raya Colorblock Maxi Dress
Taste the rainbow in this color-block maxi dress! The blue hues and tiered design make this frock a spring statement piece. “This dress is both light, comfortable and sexy,” one shopper shared. “Perfect summer maxi.”
By Anthropologie Floral Knit Cardigan Sweater
Flower power! Adorned with embroidered flowers, this oversized sweater is such a fun layering piece for spring.
Elliatt Vacation Maxi Dress
Elliatt consistently delivers gorgeous designs that fit like a glove. This ombré eyelet maxi is a work of art!
Angel Alarcon Puffy Ankle-Strap Heels
Shimmer and shine in these stunning metallic heels! Available in purple, gold, cream and black. One reviewer remarked, “Rich color, luxe fabric, comfortable, just the right height. Fave shoe purchase this year.” Period!
Tularosa Evelyn Dress
Tularosa, take all our money. This flowy floral frock is a spring sensation! Loose enough to offer some tummy control and arm coverage while still flattering your figure, this mini dress is major.
