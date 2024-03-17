Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love it when our skin looks radiant and nourished — but who doesn’t? Whether it’s by a standard beauty routine consisting of a cleanser and moisturizer or a much more intense regimen, having fresh, healthy skin is a must! But over time, our skin can lose its luster and show signs of dryness and dullness. If you’re in this predicament, we have you covered! We found a multi-purpose cleansing balm that will give your skin a bright glow just in time for spring — and it’s only $18 on Amazon!

This ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm will help nourish, cleanse, soothe and calm the skin — and makes a great choice for removing makeup. The formula uses Padina pavonica, starflower oil and elderberry oil for a fully encompassing product to elevate your beauty routine. It’s mineral oil-free and infuses lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus for a relaxing, enticing scent experience.

Get the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $18 at Amazon!

To use it, you should warm a pea-sized amount between your palms. Then, massage it over your face, neck and other areas. Finally, remove the product with a damp cloth. It’s safe for daily use. Furthermore, this formula comes in five scents — we love the original and rose variations — and has an 0.7 and 3.5 fl oz volume range.

While gushing over this balm, one Amazon reviewer said, “It has such a luxurious feel with or without using water. I’m obsessed. Generally, I like products that stand on their own where it doesn’t require purchasing an entire product line. This is exactly that! The last thing I’ll add is, that I am not one to leave reviews unless I’m 100% all-around (simple, effective, clean, ease of use, throw and go, and smell).” Another reviewer added, “I had the best results with this product. I definitely will buy it again.”

With the seasons beginning to transition, your skin can need a little pick-me-up to stay beautiful — and this cleansing face balm can help you do it!

