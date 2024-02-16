Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Acne can often make us feel hopeless. It’s “supposed” to lessen or even completely disappear as we age into adulthood, but for countless people, adult acne is very much a real thing we struggle with every day.

If you have adult acne, you’ve probably tried many different “skincare hacks” looking for quick fixes for your skin. Unfortunately, many don’t work — or they even damage your barrier, making things worse. It’s time to try something new.

Get the Embryolisse 3-in-1 Secret Paste (originally $30) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Subscribe to save even more! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: These Seriously 'Effective' Elemis Resurfacing Pads May Help Revitalize Your Skin As you get older, your skin will start to show its age — it’s disheartening but true! Thanks to drastically cold winters and scorching summers, our skin is forced to morph in an effort to get through temperature changes and our bodies’ inevitable shifts. That said, we often need a boost to assist in that […]

Embryolisse makes one of our favorite skincare products ever, and the brand has come through with yet another powerhouse multitasker, this time with a focus on acne. This Secret Paste launched in fall 2023, and shoppers are slowly beginning to discover its magic.

While this hidden gem doesn’t have too many reviews yet, it’s so far accrued only four and five-star ratings, with five stars as the majority. It’s a premium French beauty pick you need in your routine if you have blemish-prone skin. It’s especially recommended for oily and combination skin types!

This unexpected superhero in the world of anti-blemish care has three uses. It can be used as a daily cleanser, a purifying wash-off mask or an overnight spot treatment. Or all three, depending on what your skin is craving.

This cleansing treatment comes from a dermatologist-created brand and is makeup artist-approved. It’s made with 98% natural ingredients, and they’re not the run-of-the-mill choices that have let you down in the past.

The first key ingredient is turmeric. We know that eating/drinking turmeric is great for inflammation, so it makes sense that it’d be amazing used topically on pimples too — and more. As reported by Northwest Dermatology Group, “With anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial ingredients, turmeric helps kill the bacteria that cause acne and psoriasis and may counteract some irritants that trigger atopic dermatitis. Turmeric application also reduces inflammation and dryness, leading to less scarring and allowing the skin to heal.”

The top ingredients also include chickpea powder to reduce redness and unclog pores and yellow clay to detoxify and reinvigorate your skin!

You can use this product as a face wash once a day, every day, as a mask once or twice a week or as a spot treatment whenever you have an unwelcome visitor on your face. Remember, you can always set up a subscription as well to save a few extra bucks — and make sure you never run out!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Embryolisse here and explore more skincare treatments here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us