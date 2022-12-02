Cyber Week Sales! 15 Energy-Healing Jewelry Pieces for Gifting

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gemstones are commonly used for meditation purposes — they’re also believed to possess healing energy. This may not be explicitly proven, but the symbolism behind the stones is enough to bring on the positive vibes for many of Us!

If you want to carry this energy with you at all times, the best way to do so is with jewelry — and there’s an array of stunning necklace and bracelet options to choose from. We found a slew of pieces that are excellent for holiday gifting or treating yourself — and did we mention they’re all on sale too? Check them out below!

SANSWL Chakra Stone Healing Crystal Jewelry Set

This value deal comes with both a necklace and matching bracelet — plus, they’re available in all seven chakra stones. You can select one which best suits your aura!

Was $16 On Sale: $10 You Save 38% See it!

Gempires Natural Moonstone Coffin Necklace

Moonstone is a gem known for providing relaxation and balance, and it’s beautifully packaged in this pendant necklace!

Was $35 On Sale: $24 You Save 31% See it!

MAIBAOTA 3Pcs Healing Crystal Necklace Set

This stunning set comes with three necklaces all featuring a popular crystal to be worn separately or together — you can even split them up and give each one to a friend!

Was $24 On Sale: $20 You Save 17% See it!

sedmart 7 Chakra Bracelet

The way these gemstone chakra beads are woven is seriously gorgeous — we adore the added sunflower detail charm on the bracelet!

Was $19 On Sale: $17 You Save 11% See it!

Gem Stone King Purple Amethyst Bead Gemstone Stretchy Bracelet

Amethyst is a stone widely known for purification and clarity, which is why we were drawn to this simple beaded bracelet!

Was $38 On Sale: $29 You Save 24% See it!

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Created Opal Necklace

This dainty necklace is perfect for layering, and the small opal in the pendant is a symbol of hope — which resonates with all of Us!

Was $30 On Sale: $13 You Save 57% See it!

KARMA AND LUCK Women’s Rose Quartz 18K Gold Plated Evil Eye Bracelet

Rose quartz is a stone which can supposedly attract love, and coupled with the evil eye charm, this bracelet is the definition of positivity!

Was $159 On Sale: $111 You Save 30% See it!

Gempires Natural Blue Apatite Chips Bar Necklace

Blue Apatite is reportedly a stone which attracts and provides manifestation energy. Talk about a great vibration to bring into the new year!

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

Top Plaza Natural Rose Quartz Healing Crystal Necklace

We found another piece of rose quartz jewelry which we love, and the wire tree-light design on this pendant is absolutely breathtaking!

Was $17 On Sale: $12 You Save 29% See it!

LIAGZA Healing Bracelet

This bracelet was specifically designed for stress and anxiety, which is ideal for meditation purposes or everyday life!

Was $19 On Sale: $13 You Save 32% See it!

MAIBAOTA 10 Pcs Crystal Necklace Set

Each of the necklaces in this set have a different meaning, and it’s a strong value if you’re looking to gift jewelry to multiple people on your holiday shopping list!

Was $20 On Sale: $15 You Save 25% See it!

Swarovski Symbolic Evil Eye Crystal Necklace

This necklace doesn’t have particular stones embedded in it, but the evil eye is a symbol commonly used to ward off negativity!

Was $115 On Sale: $82 You Save 29% See it!

Healing Trust Green Jade Bracelet

Green jade is a symbol of overall well-being, and it’s also believed to bring about good luck!

Was $20 On Sale: $18 You Save 10% See it!

Healing Trust Citrine Bracelet

This bracelet has beads of obsidian and citrine, which can bring about wealth and prosperity when combined!

Was $19 On Sale: $17 You Save 11% See it!

Top Plaza Bead Chakra Bracelet

This bestselling bracelet has all chakra stones to help you feel balanced on all fronts!

Was $15 On Sale: $9 You Save 40% See it!

