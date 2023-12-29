Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Many of Us look to our favorite celebrities, influencers and entertainers for inspiration. Motivational messages detailing their journey to superstardom encourage Us to relentlessly pursue our dreams. Meanwhile, their red carpet ensembles and glamorous photoshoots deliver major fashion and beauty looks we can’t wait to recreate at home. And just like Us, celebs look to others to find inspiration as well.
Take beloved sportscaster Erin Andrews, for instance. In September 2023, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed to Shape that a close pal helped her to discover her favorite fragrance. “I stole it from one of my best girlfriends,” Andrews shared before confirming her go-to scent is the wildly popular Le Labo Thé Noir 29. This instantly iconic fragrance delivers fresh and soft notes, and you can snag it at Nordstrom in a variety of sizes.
Le Labo is a cult-favorite luxury fragrance brand, with celebs like Jennifer Lopez and influencers on social media obsessed with their striking fragrances. While the label may be best known for the sandalwood-heavy scent Santal 33, Thé Noir 29 combines light notes of bergamot, figure and bay leaves with deep cedarwood, vetiver and musk. Black tea leaves blend with notes of leafy, hay and tobacco to the dry base. It encompasses the best of so many popular fragrances: citrus, soft, fresh and rich. No wonder it’s a hit!
The scent is a great choice, since Andrews is always on the sidelines interviewing the world’s top athletes and coaches. The fragrance does just enough without being overpowering.
Shoppers can’t get enough of Andrews’ signature scent. “Thé Noir 29 is a very sexy fragrance,” one customer noted. “It’s an exotic cup of tea surrounded by naughty art. It’s old and new and light and dark, and sweet and spicy,” the reviewer said. “It lasts all day and all night.” Another shopper agreed. “YES it lasts over 3 days on my wrist and I shower daily.”
