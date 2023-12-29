Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Many of Us look to our favorite celebrities, influencers and entertainers for inspiration. Motivational messages detailing their journey to superstardom encourage Us to relentlessly pursue our dreams. Meanwhile, their red carpet ensembles and glamorous photoshoots deliver major fashion and beauty looks we can’t wait to recreate at home. And just like Us, celebs look to others to find inspiration as well.

Related: Rachel Bilson Once Said She Loves This 'Clean' Fragrance — Get It Before Christmas The journey toward finding a signature scent requires a substantial amount of trial and error. For example, you may discover a fragrance that you absolutely love while shopping in-store and hate the way it dries down after wearing it for a few hours. Been there! Then, there are times when you encounter a perfume worn […]

Take beloved sportscaster Erin Andrews, for instance. In September 2023, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed to Shape that a close pal helped her to discover her favorite fragrance. “I stole it from one of my best girlfriends,” Andrews shared before confirming her go-to scent is the wildly popular Le Labo Thé Noir 29. This instantly iconic fragrance delivers fresh and soft notes, and you can snag it at Nordstrom in a variety of sizes.

Get the Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum at Nordstrom!

Le Labo is a cult-favorite luxury fragrance brand, with celebs like Jennifer Lopez and influencers on social media obsessed with their striking fragrances. While the label may be best known for the sandalwood-heavy scent Santal 33, Thé Noir 29 combines light notes of bergamot, figure and bay leaves with deep cedarwood, vetiver and musk. Black tea leaves blend with notes of leafy, hay and tobacco to the dry base. It encompasses the best of so many popular fragrances: citrus, soft, fresh and rich. No wonder it’s a hit!

Related: Erin Andrews (and 100% of Testers) Saw Hair Growth With This Viral Supplement Thinning, brittle hair is never fun to deal with. Sometimes, it strikes unexpectedly, while in other cases, it becomes more and more noticeable over a number of years. There are so many potential internal and external causes, it can be hard to pinpoint where to start. That’s why it’s best to use a supplement that […]

The scent is a great choice, since Andrews is always on the sidelines interviewing the world’s top athletes and coaches. The fragrance does just enough without being overpowering.

Shoppers can’t get enough of Andrews’ signature scent. “Thé Noir 29 is a very sexy fragrance,” one customer noted. “It’s an exotic cup of tea surrounded by naughty art. It’s old and new and light and dark, and sweet and spicy,” the reviewer said. “It lasts all day and all night.” Another shopper agreed. “YES it lasts over 3 days on my wrist and I shower daily.”

Ready to test out Erin Andrews’ signature scent? Be sure to shop now at Nordstrom!

See it: Get the Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: This Texturizing Spray Keeps Erin Andrews’ Hair Voluminous and Fresh During Long Game Days I’m one of those people that tunes into the NFL… not actually to watch the games, though. I tune in solely for Erin Andrews. The sportscaster has paved the way for other women to pursue sports-oriented careers in the male-dominated arena, and she’s always looked great doing so! We already know that she swears by collagen […]