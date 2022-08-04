Shop the Everlane Anti-Inflation Sale — Save Up to 70% Off Select Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you haven’t noticed lately, prices are skyrocketing left and right. Filling up our tank with gas now costs more than stocking up on groceries for the week! With all of the increased expenses, inflation is at a record-high for the century. Retail therapy is turning into retail regret!

Not anymore! Everlane is out here saving the day with a special Anti-Inflation Sale. For five days only, take up to 70% off some of the brand’s signature staples, from tees to denim. High-quality basics at seriously low prices!

We rounded up some of our favorite styles below. Forget about the fact that your rent is exponentially increasing this month and numb the pain with these fashion essentials instead!

These ‘90s Jeans

Throwing it back to the ’90s! These straight-leg jeans come in seven different washes in sizes 23 to 33, with three lengths to choose from. This vintage-inspired denim is ultra-flattering, featuring an extra high waist, booty-boosting rear and relaxed fit.

Get The ‘90s Cheeky Jean for just $77 (originally $108) at Everlane!

This Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Craving a cross between a hoodie and a crewneck? This half-zip is a happy medium. Effortlessly cool and fashion-forward, this versatile sweatshirt is a closet staple. Throw it on with workout clothes or dress it up with jeans! We’re obsessed with the sporty-chic design (and yes, it comes with pockets!).

Get The Track Half-Zip for just $48 (originally $78) at Everlane!

This Scoop-Neck Tee

Looking for a simple top you can mix and match with all your bottoms? This super soft tee features a flattering scoop neckline and slightly loose fit. Made from a lightweight, breathable cotton, this T-shirt is perfect for warm weather.

Get The Air Scoop-Neck Tee for just $20 (originally $30) at Everlane!

These High-Rise Joggers

The perfect sweatpants don’t exist — scratch that, we just found them! These high-waisted joggers feature an elastic waistband, side pockets and a tapered leg. Made from soft French terry fabric, these sweatpants are super comfy and stylish.

Get The Track Jogger for just $48 (originally $78) at Everlane!

This Micro-Rib Stretch Tee

One of our go-to outfits is a form-fitting top paired with high-waisted bottoms — boyfriend jeans, a midi skirt, you name it. This scoop-neck tee is an optimal option! The above-the-elbow short sleeves cover any trouble arm areas, the neckline accentuates your collar bones and the overall fit is stretchy yet snug.

Get The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee for just $30 (originally $40) at Everlane!

These Ultra High-Rise Jeans

Looking for legs for days? Elongate your silhouette with these true high-waisted jeans that actually cover your belly button. With a variety of colors and styles to choose from (such as this sleek dark-wash denim with a frayed hem), you can choose a pair that is perfect for you.

Get The Way-High Jean for just $68 (originally $98) at Everlane!

This Relaxed Tee

Back to the basics! Crafted from 100% organic cotton, this classic tee comes in 20 different colors and striped patterns. Popular with influencers and customers alike, this relaxed T-shirt is an everyday essential.

Get The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee for just $24 (originally $30) at Everlane!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!