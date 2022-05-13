Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Legging lovers, we know you’ve been here before. You’re on your way out the door clothed in your favorite slim-fitting athletic pants when you realize you don’t have room to store your keys, wallet or phone. Sure, you could bring a belt bag along with you, but you don’t want the extra bulk to slow you down on your neighborhood walk. It’s an age-old activewear dilemma — To restrict movement or not to restrict movement?

We choose not to restrict movement! Finally, we found leggings that solve our storage problems. From cult-favorite brand Everlane comes the Perform Pocket Legging, a genius solution when you want to flow on the go (yogis, we’re looking at you)! Made from the same premium performance fabric as Everlane’s bestselling leggings, this pair provides the added bonus of leg-lengthening seams and multi-purpose pockets! Plus, these top-rated pants are currently 50% off! We’ll see you at checkout.

Everlane’s Perform Pocket Legging is a sporty closet staple. Ditch the basic leggings and choose this elevated pair with pockets instead. Featuring lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties for a comfortable and cool fit, these leggings are ideal for low and moderate activity. The material is a combination of recycled nylon (going green!) and elastane for stretchy support. And the extra-high waist offers the tummy control we always crave.

Available in a beautiful navy blue and gorgeous hunter green, these leggings are about to become yourgo-to everyday pants. Now that you can stash your essentials in the built-in pockets, who needs a heavy purse when you’re running errands or running at the gym? Keep your credit cards, keys and phone protected right by your side.

Just like Us, Everlane shoppers are pro-pockets! “Love the pockets!” one customer declared. “These are super comfortable for working out and the length is just right. I have three pairs and use them constantly. They wash really well.” And another reviewer now swears by the Perform Pocket Legging! “Lightweight, soft, slightly compressive but not tight, very, very flattering. I love the seams and the pockets are placed at exactly the right spot. I’ve thrown away all of my old sad stretched-out leggings and will be buying one or two more pairs.”

You can wear these leggings everywhere from a workout class to the grocery store. They’re not just functional — they’re also fashionable! We suggest styling these high-waisted pants with a crop top or tank for athletic purposes. If you’re lounging around the house or bopping around town, add an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers for a cute street style look. Don’t miss this amazing athleisure sale!

