Everlane Just Launched This Comfy T-Shirt Dress and It’s Already Selling Out





Our favorite summertime dresses are as light and breezy as summer itself. It’s mandatory that it has to be simple and comfy. It becomes an immediate favorite when it’s priced right and sustainable.

Everlane must have heard our requests because the eco-friendly and A-lister favorite brand just launched a lightweight dress that feels as comfortable as an old T-shirt, but looks fresh and fun. Shoppers are already calling this new drop their “go-to” and it even sold out in one color already!

The Women’s Weekend Tee Dress is soft and made of lightweight cotton to give that lived-in feel we love about our favorite tees. The dress features flattering set-in sleeves and even a front mini chest pocket. It’s not only chic but it’s comfortable. It’s best to think of this piece as our favorite vintage tee, but in dress form!

We’re not the only ones calling this dress perfect because even though it just dropped, shoppers already are, too! So many reviewers said this dress is now their new “go-to” of the season!

There are three different colors and they’re all sensational! First, there’s light sage and it’s a delightful diluted green. For those looking for classic shades, there’s something for you, too. This dress is also available in white and navy. But let’s be clear: there’s no wrong color to select here. The only worry with this easy dress is making sure we get our hands on it. There also was a bold tomato shade, but it sold out almost immediately. So be sure to add to your cart quickly before it sells out completely!

It’s hard not to be a fan of Everlane because the brand is well-known for its strides in suitability. Everlane is committed to sustainable factory practices, fair wages and transparency into how they ethically source their materials for their clothing, shoes and accessories. This dress is listed at a traditional retail value of $60, but Everlane has the price set at $30, which feels like a steal for a dress we can wear almost every day.

So how do we wear this dress? We recommend keeping it simple and pairing with your favorite summer shoe. This dress will work anywhere and anytime. To keep it casual, pair it with any block heel, flat sandal or sneaker. From casual Fridays to afternoon lunches, it’s as dreamy as the denim jacket we’ll pair it with! To dress it up, opt for a strappy sandal or wedged heel and some jewelry. For work, pair it with a smart tailored blazer to beat the heat, even when stuck in the office.

With so many ways to wear, it’s no wonder everyone is already obsessed. One reviewer loved how the material didn’t just look expensive but felt luxurious and comfortable. Another reviewer loved how although it was cute, comfy and easy, it could just as easily be dressed up.

So many other reviewers loved how it was flattering on all body sizes and frame. One reviewer even noted it accentuated their curves without being “clingy,” which is great in the summertime. In fact, plenty of shoppers said it was the perfect summer dress to beat the heat in. Sign us up for this go-to dress!

See it: Grab the Women’s Weekend Tee Dress (traditional retail $60) now just $30 at Everlane!

