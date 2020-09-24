5 Can’t-Miss Sale Picks at Everlane You Can Wear as an Entire Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We wanted to do something a little different today. Instead of just listing out some sale picks we really love from Everlane, we’re going to step it up to another level and list five items for you, all on sale, that you can wear together to create a chic, clean, complete outfit!

Everlane has some seriously stunning sale prices right now. It was hard for us to narrow it down. We feel confident though — and we also feel confident that you can always add more to your cart anyway! We know that’s what we’ll be doing. But first, check out the marked-down outfit we’ve built for you below!

Layer 1: The Air Cami

Your first layer is no doubt this lightweight, not-so-basic cami tank. It’s incredibly soft, it drapes like a dream and it can be worn on its own or as a base layer for your entire outfit during the colder months. We’re going with the latter here, and we’re so excited to have such a fantastic starting point!

Get The Air Cami (traditional retail: $40) for just $21 at Everlane!

Layer 2: The Double-Gauze Relaxed Shirt

This shirt is the perfect second layer because you can either button it up completely to cover the cami or let it fall open to reveal what’s underneath and add some extra color to your look. The double-gauze cotton material is also super relaxed and cozy, sure to keep you warm and comfy when the chill starts to set in!

Get The Double-Gauze Relaxed Shirt (traditional retail: $100) for just $41 at Everlane!

Layer 3: The Chore Jacket

We cannot get enough of chore jackets lately, so we were so stoked to find this Everlane favorite for under $50. This style is inspired by French workwear and has a boxy fit that will go perfectly over your double-gauze top and airy cami. This outfit is already shaping up to be one of our favorites!

Get The Chore Jacket (traditional retail: $140) for just $48 at Everlane!

Layer 4: The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut is back, and these bottoms are showing exactly how to make the style feel modern and all your own. They have a high-rise, skinny silhouette, but the hem slightly flares out to really make them pop. We’re feeling the Dark Blue Wash for the outfit we’re building, but the Mid Blue version is also on sale!

Get The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut Jeans (traditional retail: $150) for just $46 at Everlane!

Layer 5: The Day Loafer Mule

Finally, you can finish up your look with the final piece: these slipper-like mules. They’re made from a gorgeous Italian leather, and reviewers say they’re so “soft and light.” We picked out the red to show you, but honestly, any of the available colors would work with this look, and considering the sale prices, we might have to grab more than one!

Get The Day Loafer Mule (traditional retail: $270) for just $90 at Everlane!

Want to add an accessory or check out more pieces to mix and match? Check out the rest of Everlane’s sale section here!

