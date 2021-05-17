Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all want to have dinner as a family as much as we can, but life gets in the way and schedules can be hard to navigate. However, when families can gather around the table and enjoy a home-cooked meal together, there’s something special and precious about those moments.

From the delicious recipes made to the memories shared to the dessert that’s the cherry on top of a delicious meal, dinner is a time to simply sit back and relax.

Motivated by the common vision of creating products that are as enjoyable as they are ethical, Fable is here to set the table setters straight. Forks on the left, spoons on the right, plates in the middle and sustainable dinnerware all around.

Now, you can have family dinners, breakfasts, and even snacks with timeless elegance and design. This collection of dining essentials serves the planet, as well as people, and is the timeless, sustainable dinnerware your home is missing.

Fable Is Here to Transport the Dining Experience into a Sustainable Space

Fable is a dining experience that welcomes sustainability into your home.

By designing products in Canada, working with quality materials from Portugal, and using conscious processes that preserve the earth, Fable is not interested in contributing to a cycle of one-time-use products. Instead, Fable wants to transport the dining experience into a sustainable space with a story for every plate, and a reminder that caring for Mother Earth is a table topic that everyone in the family can celebrate.

From an anniversary dinner or a child’s third birthday to a holiday meal with everyone gathered, it’s never too late to live more sustainably — and that starts with your tableware.

Fable can be a part of everyone’s sustainable journey, whether it starts with a Mug, a Pasta Bowl or a Serving Spoon.

Fable’s Durable, Sustainable Dinnerware Is Making Its Mark Without Leaving a Trace

In Central Portugal, Fable dinnerware is created and hand-finished by skilled craftspeople that are trained in tradition, sustainability and design.

From equal opportunity hiring to a focus on zero waste, these craftspeople are creating solutions that take care of everyone — the employee, the diner and the planet.

Fable dinnerware is crafted on the central coast of Portugal with intention, detail and beauty. For a timeless set of stoneware that will last for years at the dinner table, try Fable’s durable and sustainable dinnerware that’s making its mark without leaving a trace.

Made from a mix of recycled and locally sourced clay, Fable crafts dinnerware with a story. The glaze Fable uses is lead-free, and the water used in the facility is recycled on-site, making this Portuguese workspace a zero water waste facility.

During the process of creating Fable dinnerware, ceramists use both machinery and hand-finishing to mix, press, shape and trim the clay. Once the clay is dried and reviewed for quality, every piece is sanded, glazed and fired in a kiln to become a one-of-a-kind ceramic piece that will be shipped to North America with care.

Every Piece Fable Sells Has a Rich History With a Modern and Sustainable Story to Tell

Just north of the facility that makes the ceramic dinnerware is where Fable’s flatware-making takes place. It is created and hand-finished in Caldas das Taipas by the Herdmar family, who have been crafting cutlery since 1911. With the family’s commitment to quality and sustainability, every fork, knife and spoon is made with love.

Throughout generations, the Herdmar family has created cutlery that is timeless, high-quality and premium in design, and that remains true today.

For a perfectly weighted feel and a smooth-to-the-touch experience, the Herdmar family uses only the best locally sourced 18/10 stainless steel in Portugal. In their shop, they shape, press and polish their flatware, and then review every piece for accuracy and consistency.

Only the best cutlery leaves the factory, and all the unused products are recycled. However, “unused” products aren’t very popular with the Herdmar family — from every fork to every knife, their accuracy is on point.

From ceramic dinnerware from Central Portugal to knives made in Northern Portugal, every piece Fable sells has a rich history, with a modern and sustainable story to tell.

Find the elegant, sustainable flatware you need here.

Purchase Absolutely Stunning, Sustainable and Classic Ceramic Dinnerware and Help Families in Need? Done and Done

Fable doesn’t stop there. By giving back to individuals in need of food, Fable inspires everyone to do their part. For every set of dinnerware sold, Fable gives back by donating a meal to a youth in need to help combat hunger.

From their Dining Essentials Set to the Serving Set, there are so many options at Fable that give back!

Fable’s mission is a simple one: to bring joy to every table. By partnering with Mealshare, this mission is being accomplished. In 2020 alone, Fable purchases made it possible to donate over 20,000 meals to youth in need.

Sasha Zeidler speaks to the CEO of Fable, Joe Parenteau, who remarks: “We can bring joy to some people who are extremely privileged, who can afford really nice dinnerware and they get a nice meal in their nice home. But we’re also figuring out ways that we can bring joy to the other meals where people may not be as privileged.”

With an honesty and transparency like this, it’s no wonder that Fable is supporting thousands of families per year, whether they’re in their own home, or struggling to find one.

It’s apparent that Fable is here to tell new stories, share the memory of old ones and remind everyone the importance of giving our time and care to each other.

With classic pieces like the Dinnerware Set, the Cereal Bowls and the Everything Bowls giving back just got a whole lot easier. Purchase absolutely stunning, sustainable and classic ceramic pieces — and help families in need? Done and done.

Fable Is Dishing Out Ideas for Every Meal in the Home

Fable is reaching for new ways to make a home sustainable. From their dinnerware to their plates to their accessories, Fable is ready to retell the story of outfitting a home.

With the planned launch of ten new dinnerware products coming this year, Fable is ready to dish out ideas for every meal in the home. And that’s not all: someday soon, Fable plans to branch out into other areas of the home, so you can have beautiful, sustainable decor wherever you look.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to what Fable can create for the home — and they promise that their products are sustainable and crafted with care.

With a Beautiful and Sustainable Story to Tell, Fable Is Transparent, Honest and Wants to Support Their Community

Fable also prices with care by bringing transparency to the cost of their tableware and dinnerware for their dining community. This company believes in full transparency — from who they work with to how their products are priced.

Once again, it’s apparent that Fable as a brand is committed to honesty when it comes to their practices. They want you to feel secure in their products, and when you’re armed with knowledge, you can.

Their cost breakdown consists of materials and labor, freight and duties and shipping; unlike most other premium dinnerware companies, Fable does not include retail markup, which means significant savings for customers.

With a beautiful, sustainable story to tell, Fable is transparent, honest and ready to support their community.

Family Matters, and How We Celebrate Family Matters Even More

There is something to be said for Fable, a company that can tell a story with a single plate or a mug. Each piece of Fable dinnerware and cutlery is designed to look good together, taking the guesswork out of setting a beautiful table and allowing the dinner table to feel like the start (or the continuation) of a sustainable home.

By creating pieces that last longer through beneficial processes for all and partnering with craftspeople who understand sustainability is as important as the final product, there is no question that Fable is a company that leaves individuals empowered by their purchase.

As a company, Fable is here to make premium dinnerware and flatware that tells a story through long-lasting pieces, joyful dinners and family traditions. Family matters, and how we celebrate family matters even more.

From the places that Fable chooses to create their products, to the individuals they support who need meals more than ever, there is always an opportunity for families to celebrate a little slice of life together. At the end of the day, taking the time to be together is always so important.

We don’t always dine together, but when we do, it’s at home with Fable.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!