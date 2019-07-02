Shop This Essential Cleanser From January Jones’ #Shelfie





Ever take a second to actually look through the skincare and beauty products we’ve collected over the years? We’re not sure when exactly we became hoarders, but apparently it happened. We have products on our shelves that we haven’t even touched in years — some of them are even expired! It’s time for a massive overhaul of our skincare shelf. We’re only leaving room for the absolute essentials from now on!

One of those essentials is going to be this iS Clinical Cleansing Complex face wash. Actress January Jones recently posted a “shelfie” after her own spring cleaning session, narrowing down her products to rid herself of the excess weight, and this cleanser made the cut!

See it: Get the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex at Amazon or Dermstore!

“I narrowed down my skin and hair cabinets to only the things I need. I feel way lighter,” Jones wrote in her Instagram caption. This cleanser is a “need” for hundreds of other happy shoppers, too, who love the “complete clean” it offers, ridding their skin of makeup, oil and grime.

Reviewers are calling it “the one,” impressed by how its “very gentle” formula still makes “a huge difference” in their complexion. Skincare lovers are saying this product “stopped breakouts” dead in their tracks, and it “doesn’t sting or irritate” even when they were naughty and popped their blemishes!

This clarifying face wash is meant for anyone of any age or skin type. It’s even popular with men as a substitute for shaving cream because it claims to lather so well! It’s lightweight, but its list of key ingredients is noteworthy if we’re looking for a “smooth, blemish-free complexion!”

See it: Get the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex at Amazon or Dermstore!

This cleanser has white willow bark, which contains salicylic acid that may exfoliate skin, eliminate excess oil and speed up cellular turnover. Helping this process along is glycolic acid, which is derived from sugar cane extract! Sound intense? Don’t worry, because this cleanser also features antioxidants derived from chamomile and centella asiatica. These ingredients may calm skin and keep it safe from nasty free radicals.

This is a resurfacing face wash, but it claims to not strip the skin. It may infuse it with vitamins including C, A and E instead, targeting concerns like hyperpigmentation, acne, rosacea and oiliness!

Feeling inspired and want even more? Also featured in Jones’ photo, making the final cut of her skincare necessities, is the iS Clinical Active Serum, which claims to “improve the appearance of aging, acne-prone and dull complexions!” All of iS Clinical’s products are “technologically advanced” with “clinically-proven” solutions, and we know we’re stocking up!

To use this cleanser, we first start by dampening our face. Massage a small amount of cleanser all over face and neck. A little goes a long way! We then rinse and pat dry, following up with the rest of our skincare routine.

This cleanser is paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free, meaning we’re free to use it without a worry! Can we start right now?

See it: Get the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex at Amazon or Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from iS Clinical here and other cleansers available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!