17 Fall Fashion Pieces We’re Eyeing From Our Favorite Retailers

No offense to summer, but fall is our favorite — especially in terms of fashion. We adore a good sundress and sandal combo, but there’s just something chic about layers. Boots over thick socks, jackets over cozy knits, handbags over warm gloves — clearly, we’re ready for sweater weather!
Looking ahead to autumn, we went on the hunt for trendy styles that will elevate our seasonal wardrobe. Shop our 17 top picks from Amazon, Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Revolve!
Amazon
Logene Open Front Cardigan Coat
When it’s not quite cold enough for a heavy jacket but not quite warm enough for a light sweater, this open-front cardigan coat is the perfect layering piece. Effortlessly cool with a relaxed fit, this is a closet staple for fall.
- Zesica Striped Sweater
- Dream Pairs Cowboy Boots
- Half-Zip Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt
- Athlefit Pointed-Toe Sock Booties
Nordstrom
Reformation Asymmetric Denim Skirt
This denim midi skirt by Reformation is totally trending for fall 2023! The center slit gives your legs room to breathe and the crossover waistline adds some visual intrigue. We’ll be rocking this skirt with boots all season long!
Anthropologie
Birkenstock Suede Clogs
Birkenstocks are back in style! Stay cozy this fall in these casual-chic clogs. We suggest styling these suede-inspired shoes with long wide-leg jeans and a slouchy sweater.
Revolve
Song of Style Knit Midi Dress
Aimee Song is one of our favorite fashion bloggers and designers! So, it’s no surprise that we love this knit midi dress from her brand Song of Style. The tie belt cinches your waist while sweetheart neckline and side slit create a sultry silhouette.
- 8 Other Reasons Crocodile Shoulder Bag
- Elliatt Strapless Mini Dress
- OW Collection x Revolve Denim Bustier Top
