Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Fall Fashion

17 Fall Fashion Pieces We’re Eyeing From Our Favorite Retailers

By
fall fashion inspo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No offense to summer, but fall is our favorite — especially in terms of fashion. We adore a good sundress and sandal combo, but there’s just something chic about layers. Boots over thick socks, jackets over cozy knits, handbags over warm gloves — clearly, we’re ready for sweater weather!

Looking ahead to autumn, we went on the hunt for trendy styles that will elevate our seasonal wardrobe. Shop our 17 top picks from Amazon, Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Revolve!

Amazon

Logene Open Front Cardigan Coat

Amazon
Amazon

When it’s not quite cold enough for a heavy jacket but not quite warm enough for a light sweater, this open-front cardigan coat is the perfect layering piece. Effortlessly cool with a relaxed fit, this is a closet staple for fall.

Was $62On Sale: $43You Save 31%
See It!

Nordstrom

Reformation Asymmetric Denim Skirt

Reformation denim skirt
Nordstrom

This denim midi skirt by Reformation is totally trending for fall 2023! The center slit gives your legs room to breathe and the crossover waistline adds some visual intrigue. We’ll be rocking this skirt with boots all season long!

$168.00
See It!

Anthropologie

Birkenstock Suede Clogs

Birkenstock clogs
Anthropologie

Birkenstocks are back in style! Stay cozy this fall in these casual-chic clogs. We suggest styling these suede-inspired shoes with long wide-leg jeans and a slouchy sweater.

$158.00
See It!

Revolve

Song of Style Knit Midi Dress

Song of Style knit dress
Revolve

Aimee Song is one of our favorite fashion bloggers and designers! So, it’s no surprise that we love this knit midi dress from her brand Song of Style. The tie belt cinches your waist while sweetheart neckline and side slit create a sultry silhouette.

$188.00
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

striped sweater

Editor-Approved! What’s on Our Wish List for Late Summer/Early Fall 2023

Read article
rich city mom summer pieces

21 Rich City Mom Summer Pieces Under $100 That Look Much More Expensive

Read article
affordable accessories

21 Accessories Under $50 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!