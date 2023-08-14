17 Fall Fashion Pieces We’re Eyeing From Our Favorite Retailers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No offense to summer, but fall is our favorite — especially in terms of fashion. We adore a good sundress and sandal combo, but there’s just something chic about layers. Boots over thick socks, jackets over cozy knits, handbags over warm gloves — clearly, we’re ready for sweater weather!

Looking ahead to autumn, we went on the hunt for trendy styles that will elevate our seasonal wardrobe. Shop our 17 top picks from Amazon, Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Revolve!

Amazon

Logene Open Front Cardigan Coat

When it’s not quite cold enough for a heavy jacket but not quite warm enough for a light sweater, this open-front cardigan coat is the perfect layering piece. Effortlessly cool with a relaxed fit, this is a closet staple for fall.

Was $62 On Sale: $43 You Save 31% See It!

Nordstrom

Reformation Asymmetric Denim Skirt

This denim midi skirt by Reformation is totally trending for fall 2023! The center slit gives your legs room to breathe and the crossover waistline adds some visual intrigue. We’ll be rocking this skirt with boots all season long!

$168.00 See It!

Anthropologie

Birkenstock Suede Clogs

Birkenstocks are back in style! Stay cozy this fall in these casual-chic clogs. We suggest styling these suede-inspired shoes with long wide-leg jeans and a slouchy sweater.

$158.00 See It!

Revolve

Song of Style Knit Midi Dress

Aimee Song is one of our favorite fashion bloggers and designers! So, it’s no surprise that we love this knit midi dress from her brand Song of Style. The tie belt cinches your waist while sweetheart neckline and side slit create a sultry silhouette.

$188.00 See It!

