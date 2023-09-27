Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Whether you’re lounging around the house or headed into the office, it’s important to stay comfy during the fall. This means it’s officially time to pull out soft, plush pieces which feel cuddly and smooth against your skin. Cashmere, satin and wool are the usual suspects when it comes to fall-approved fabric. Versatility is also key — you can stay dressed to impress in skirts, frocks and co-ord sets which won’t make you overheat on those unexpectedly warm days!
With that in mind, we did some digging at popular online shops, including Amazon and Nordstrom, to uncover the most fabulous finds to add to your collection this autumn. Read ahead for 21 sumptuous fall pieces to keep you cozy from morning to night!
Midi Skirts
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Stay comfy and warm all fall long in this preppy soft wool skirt.
2. We Also Love: This wonderfully warm skirt features the makings of all the classic fall shades, thanks to hints of brown, nude and red.
3. We Can’t Forget: Bring all the drama with this ribbed knit mermaid skirt. A slide slit adds dramatic edge!
4. All Dressed Up and Ready to Glow: A ribbed knit skirt is an easy way to stay toasty when you have meetings on the iCal. This ribbed skirt feels buttery soft and looks amazing when styled with chunky knit sweaters.
5. Cute and Casual: Upgrade graphic tees and crewneck sweatshirts with this ribbed knit midi.
6. Outfit Inspo: You’ll have everyone wondering where you snagged this smooth, flowing midi skirt when you post your next #OOTD on Instagram.
Maxi Skirts
7. Effortless Serve: Suede is one of those fabrics which looks fire year-round but shines even brighter in the fall. This stylish high-waist midi features a cute slit!
8. Chill Vibes Only: Pull out this lightweight denim maxi when you want to relax. You can team it with a blazer and leather boots for a street-style look!
9. Mad About Nudes: Frolic in the fall foliage with this nude chiffon maxi skirt.
10. Beautiful Basic: This floor-length maxi skirt is the dreamiest fall staple because it’s comfy, and you can snag it in over 30 hues, including muted shades of green, yellow, red and blue.
11. Art Deco Chic: If you lived for the opulence of Old Hollywood and the Great Gatsby-era, you’ll want to wear this silky-smooth maxi skirt on repeat.
12. Flirty and Feminine: This vintage-inspired maxi skirt is floor-length and made from a warm material which will protect you throughout brisk fall nights.
Dresses
13. Fashion Forward: This belted-dress is ultra-flattering and features the cutest lantern sleeves.
14. Best Dressed Guest: As wedding season continues, it’s only right to show up and show out in a plush velvet dress with autumn-approved florals.
15. Olive It: If you’re looking for a casual dress which will make a statement this fall, check out this ribbed knit mini immediately.
16. Cuddly and Cozy: Made of 91% modal and 9% spandex, this Skims square-neck dress is roomy and ideal for lounging around the house during crisp weekends.
17. Give ‘Em The Blues: Get ready to turn heads when you show up in this rich blue dress. It features a soft fabric and elastic waistline for extra comfort.
Co-Ord Sets
18. Sleek and Chic: This two-piece set features a mini dress and cardigan made from a material so soft, it will practically melt into your skin.
19. Girls’ Night In: You’ll want to pull this plush three-piece set out the next time your gal pals come over for a movie night. You’ll be comfy without serving full-on pajamas.
20. On the Go: Upgrade your go-to weekend errand outfit with this cozy two-piece sweater and wide-leg pant combo— and it’s under $50.
21. Purple Rain: This ultra-soft sweater and pant set comes in the cutest shade of purple.
