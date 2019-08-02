This Super Speedy and Affordable Chromebook Is 40% Off at Walmart





It’s always so scary when we need to buy a new laptop. Spending over $1,000 on something so fragile, yet so important, is nerve-wracking! But that’s what we have to pay if we want quality, right?

Not anymore! The Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 proves that we can own a speedy and dependable laptop for not only less than $1,000, but less than $200! This computer, from one of the world’s top technology brands, is currently 40% off at Walmart, and we cannot even believe the deal we’re getting!

This Chromebook has all of the essentials we need, and shoppers are shocked at how they can “get things done efficiently and easily” on such an affordable laptop. One pointed out its “user-friendly, robust features,” while another said they “prefer Samsung over Apple” without a doubt. Others also mentioned how this Chromebook is perfect for traveling, whether it’s internationally or just from the living room to the bathroom! (We’ve all done it.)

This computer has 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage. Need more? We can back everything up to the cloud, like our sentimental photos and important documents. It’s already equipped with the Google Chrome internet browser and the rest of the Google Drive apps we rely on every day, so we’re all set!

This laptop is also equipped with built-in security and free, automatic updates, so we won’t have to worry about viruses, malware or missing the latest and greatest features. All we need to do is log in with a Google account, which almost everyone already has, and we’ll be all ready to go! No long setup necessary; we can get started right away!

This laptop has an 11-hour battery life, which is very impressive compared to other laptops we’ve owned that die within just a couple of hours. This isn’t one of those situations where the battery life seems great for the first week and deteriorates by the second. This Chromebook’s battery is made to retain nearly all of its capacity even after three years!

Worried about this laptop being too fragile? It is super lightweight and slim, after all, but it’s durable! It even has a water-resistant keyboard in case of any accidental spills. They’re bound to happen at some point or another!

Other included features with this Chromebook are an HDMI port and a webcam, as well as an Intel N3060 processor. When we picture a laptop for just a little over $100, we basically imagine it having nothing at all, so the abundance of features on this computer is amazing!

Whether we’re looking for a laptop for daily use, something inexpensive to take on a big trip, or just want a backup computer for when our main one breaks or dies, this Samsung Chromebook is easily our first pick. It would even make a great gift for a friend or family member! Imagine expecting a boring card and a book you’ve already read, ripping off the wrapping paper and finding a full-fledged laptop instead?

This is seriously the deal of a lifetime. We’re going to have to experience it for ourselves if we truly want to understand just how incredible this find is, so let’s grab this Chromebook while it’s 40% off and log in!

