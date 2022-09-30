Channel Paige DeSorbo and Other Celebs With This Chic Faux-Leather Blazer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Faux-leather weather! It’s finally getting cold enough to break out our favorite bold fabric. If you want to instantly elevate any fall ‘fit, just add some vegan leather. This sleek material gives off the coolest vibes without trying too hard. And because faux leather is cruelty-free, we don’t have to feel guilty about sporting this style! You may already own a pair of leather pants, but one staple you need in your closet this season is a faux-leather blazer.

Earlier this month, modern fashion icon and reality star Paige DeSorbo took to Amazon Live to recommend an affordable option: “I love a leather blazer. I think it’s specific to a certain outfit. I think you have to have a basic black blazer, but I think a leather blazer adds a different element to an outfit. Also, another trend for fall is leather on leather. Also, I know all the cool fashion girls wear it over their shoulders. I love this look. In terms of blazers, I do really like this leather one.”

Other celebs who have recently rocked this fashion-forward look: Hailey Bieber, Kaia Geber and Demi Lovato. Achieve this A-list style at an affordable price point with this faux-leather blazer from Amazon!

Get the Swatiek Women Faux Leather Jacket Long Sleeve Blazer for just $27 (originally $38) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Swatiek Women Faux Leather Jacket Long Sleeve Blazer is a single-breasted coat in a structured silhouette. While this blazer is lightweight and breathable, it will also keep you warm in transitional weather.

When we’re dressing to impress, blazers are our outerwear of choice — and leather just elevates any ensemble. This elegant jacket instantly transforms an outfit from drab to fab! Take this trendy look from the office to happy hour. It’s essentially a cross between streetwear and workwear.

One dilemma we often find ourselves in is what jacket to wear with our go-to date night get-up, black denim and a top. This faux-leather blazer solves that problem! With its oversized cut and tailored silhouette, this layering piece is the ideal choice to team with skinny or straight-leg jeans. You can even pair this blazer with dresses or mini skirts and over-the-knee boots. Hello, heartbreaker!

Take page out of Paige DeSorbo’s book and shop this faux-leather blazer for fall!

