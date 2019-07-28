



We all have our favorite pair of jeans but that doesn’t mean we want to wear them every day. Sure, jeans are versatile and forever chic, but when was the last time someone said, “I can’t wait to get on a plane for hours or lounge around the house” while wearing jeans? Probably never and it’s because they’re not practical when we just want to be comfortable.

Just because we want to be comfy doesn’t mean we should sacrifice being chic, though. We don’t have to either, because we found a pair of jogger pants that are cozy enough when we’re just lounging around but we’ll want to wear them outside of the house just as often as we wear them inside. They’re also marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

See it: Grab a pair of the Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pants (originally $44) now just $29 at Nordstrom!

The Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pants are about to become the MVP of your wardrobe thanks to how often you’ll wear them. What we’re loving the most? These joggers don’t just look soft, they actually are! They’re crafted from an ultrasoft material that’s fabulous for several reasons.

Worried about these joggers being hot and sweaty like most sweatpants? Not here! The wicking fabric is made of a recycled polyester-spandex blend to ensure maximum breathability when we’re sweating. Since they’re made of recycled materials, these joggers don’t just look and feel good, they’re actually doing good for the environment, too.

We’re loving the stretchier material of these joggers, ideal for situations when we’re moving around or just not moving at all. The drawstring waistband can easily be tightened or loosened depending on comfort. Think of them as pajama pants but a daytime-approved version. No one will even notice that we’re wearing our “comfy” clothes out of the house, unless they want to know where we got our chic pants.

Is anyone looking for the perfect travel pants? Ding ding, we found a winner here with these joggers. They can easily be rocked with any pair of athletic sneakers, plain white tee and a denim or leather jacket! While a crossbody bag will work wonders when we’re looking to carry our smartphones or iPads, it’s not mandatory because these joggers happen to also include two side pockets. We can easily stash all of our essentials in either one and they’ll be safe and sound!

But these joggers can be worn anytime and honestly anywhere. Is anyone looking to dress these pants up just a bit? Go ahead and slip into a pair of little black booties, wedged sneakers, mules or a strappy heeled stiletto. We love how any of those shoe choices will give this effortless look a much-needed element of edge. Plus, every It Girl rocks a great pair of joggers and these are no exception.

So what to wear up top? Finish the look off with a cropped tee, silk cami or a white button-up shirt. Throw a leather jacket over the shoulders and conquer the night in style! As we said, these comfy-chic joggers can be worn anywhere, anytime and best of all with anything!

