Feat Clothing: Give the Gift of Physical and Mental Wellness This Holiday Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“Feeling comfortable in your skin.”

That’s a phrase you hear a lot in wellness. Feeling comfortable in your skin is all about embracing who you are and loving yourself for all of your attributes and all of your flaws. What we don’t talk about enough is feeling that comfort on our skin, too.

The materials we wrap ourselves in play a significant role in how we feel. A tight zipper or scratchy fabric can be the difference between a good day and a bad day — and Feat Clothing agrees.

This athleisure brand is reinventing the world of loungewear, committed to bringing soft and comfortable clothing off of the couch and into everyday life. It’s certainly a mission we can get behind. When we feel embraced by our clothes instead of restricted by them, we naturally feel more at ease wherever we roam.

That’s what makes Feat Clothing’s wide variety of hoodies, joggers, sets, and more the perfect present this holiday season. You won’t just be getting your loved ones a new outfit; you’ll be gifting the warm hug of soft materials and comfortable fits. This might just be the push they need to retire those uncomfortable jeans for good.

Keep reading to learn more about why Feat is the hottest gift this season, or head over to their website and try them out for yourself.

How the Clothes We Wear Impact How We Feel

Feat puts its customers’ wellness first.

Determined to become the most comfortable clothing brand in the world, Feat’s designs won’t irritate your skin or make you feel like you can’t move.

It’s a refreshing philosophy for a clothing brand.

Feat believes that looking good starts with feeling good and their styles perfectly intersect these two ideas with sleek and modern designs made out of the softest fabrics out there. In an age where so many are struggling with burnout, stress, and mental health conditions, it’s about time that a clothing company put wellness at the center of its brand.

Even better, Feat’s clothing also happens to look cool.

Giving the gift of a Feat set is a great way to tell a person you value their comfort and wellness.

Feat Clothing: Fabric on a Mission

There are tons of athleisure brands out there, and the category basically blew up once everyone started to spend a lot more time at home.

But not every brand puts such an emphasis on wellness and quality.

Athleisure Is About More Than Just Comfort

For Feat founder Taylor Offer, creating a newer, better athleisure line was personal.

Before Feat, he worked as a banker, spending all day in a suit and tie. The work was tough … and so were the clothes. For Taylor, taking his suit off at the end of the day and changing into a pair of sweatpants felt like a sigh of relief. He’d immediately feel more comfortable and more himself.

That’s where the idea of Feat was born. What if clothes could help people feel more themselves? What if a fabric could feel like a relief? What if living your best life started with feeling your best?

These questions and ideas helped make Feat one of the fastest-growing clothing brands of the last few years. Their materials are out of this world comfortable, changing the game for athleisure everywhere.

And Taylor Offer and the Feat team aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Feel Feat Clothing for yourself today.

A New Year Calls for a New Wardrobe

So, what makes Feat such a great pick for the holidays? If you ask us, there are two main reasons.

First, Feat’s clothes are genuinely so comfortable. You know that week between the holidays and New Year’s when you spend most of the time on the couch and don’t bother changing out of your pajamas? Feat was made (at least in part) for those days.

Their pants, hoodies, shorts, and more are designed to feel like you’re taking the couch with you, no matter where you go. They really are the most comfortable clothes in the world.

But the second point is what we think makes Feat stand out so much from its competitors. Their clothes aren’t just for lounging around at home. They’re versatile pieces that can easily transition from home to the world.

Whether the recipient of your Feat Clothing gift works from home or in an office, we know these styles will effortlessly integrate into their wardrobe. Don’t be surprised when these quickly become their favorite pieces of clothing.

Making More Sustainable Choices

More and more, it’s important to consider where your clothes are coming from and what companies you want to support. The holidays are a great time to make good on that promise.

Feat is the first to admit that clothing consumption is one of the biggest leading causes of pollution and CO2 emission in the world. It’s also stepping up to do better.

In 2023, Feat is replacing over 70% of the polyester in its clothing with organic and recycled materials. By the end of next year, Feat plans to have it’s shipping-related carbon footprint 100% carbon neutral.

Compare that to some of the other big athleisure companies out there, and you’ll see what sets Feat apart. It feels good when you support a company that’s doing good, especially around the holidays.

If you’re searching for high-quality, ultra-comfortable athleisure, you really can’t go wrong with Feat. A gift of Feat clothing is not just a gift for their wardrobe. It’s a gift for their well-being.

Our Feat Picks for the Holidays

Ready to join the Feat community? We’ve got your essential guide to shopping from the year’s most sought-after clothing brand.

For Men

Let’s start with the boys.

The BlanketBlend Hoodie is one of Feat’s best-sellers for a reason. Made with their proprietary, unbelievably soft blend of materials, the lucky recipient of this gift will feel like they’re wrapped in a blanket every time they pull it on. Even better, the fabric is designed to get better and better every time it’s washed. That’s what we call a gift that keeps on giving.

The Roam Performance Pant is a perfect example of what we’re talking about when we say Feat clothing is versatile. Perfect for watching some television, going for a walk, or hitting the office, the Performance Pant is stretchy, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. Oh, and it’s available in a variety of colors.

Made from eucalyptus trees and sustainably sourced cotton, the TreeCell Long Sleeve Tee is a guaranteed hit. Deceivingly basic, this classic fit manages to both retain its shape and stay breathable. It’s a tried and true style, made better with the softest material you could imagine. Watch it become your family’s favorite tee.

For Women

There are more than a few athleisure companies out there that give women the short end of the stick with ruched fabric, too-slim of fits, and uncomfortable waistbands.

Not Feat.

Their Blanketblend Hoodie for women is based on unisex sizing, so all the best attributes of the hoodie — a.k.a. its loose fit and thick, soft material — are preserved. We’re especially fond of the SunsetLover print with the matching joggers. There’s nothing better than a set.

If you’re more of a cropped girl when it comes to sweatshirts and t-shirts, Feat has your back. Literally. Their exclusive collaboration with model Helen Owen features a cute cropped hoodie, shorts, and joggers. Made with Blanketblend fabric, it’s fuzzy on the outside and smooth on the inside. A dream.

Last but certainly not least is their viral Solace Leggings. If you’ve been searching for the perfect pair of leggings, congrats. You’ve found them. Versatile and durable, the Solace Leggings are made with a breathable, moisture-wicking material that just so happens to be about half recycled. They’re the perfect leggings for both yoga and errands.

Wrapping Up With Feat

Sometimes gift shopping can feel a little intimidating. It can be tough to know which fabrics people will like, whether they’ll fit, and what styles and colors they’d want to go for. Trust us, we’ve been there.

If you’re looking to give the gift of soft materials that embrace your loved ones, you can’t do better than Feat. With an emphasis on wellness and helping their customers live their best life, we think Feat has the perfect touch for holiday gifts. With so many colors and designs to choose from, we’re sure you’ll be able to find something for everyone in their store.

From their proprietary blend of softer-than-soft materials to their cool and sleek designs, Feat takes comfort to a new level. And with versatile styles that look great both on the couch and in the office, the gym, and in school, Feat’s clothes really are — forgive the cliche — the gifts that keep on giving.

Check out their website and see what styles and sets are waiting for you.

Pro Tip: You can save some money by bundling your order with a set. You’re welcome.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!